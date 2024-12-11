Jaclyn Jose, Carlos Yulo among top Google searches in Philippines for 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Olympian Carlos Yulo and late artists Jaclyn Jose and Liam Payne were among the top Google searches by Filipinos in 2024.

Leading the Top 10 searches across all categories was the term "heat wave," with similar term "climate change" landing at the No. 6 spot.

Jaclyn Jose was the second-most searched term, followed by the Olympics and Carlos Yulo, with Disney's blockbuster film "Inside Out 2" rounding out the Top 5.

Liam Payne was No. 7 on that list, while the remaining three spots were related to artificial intelligence (AI): Character AI, AI detector, and Gemini.

Other searches that popped up in the News category were "National ID," "Labubu," "pertussis," "Mpox," and "demure."

Related: Hev Abi, BINI among top local artists on Spotify Philippines

Pole vaulter EJ Obiena was the only other reference to the Olympics in the Sports category, which was dominated by basketball match-ups.

Yulo and Obiena also made the Male Personalities category, with actor-turned-politician Nash Aguas sandwiched between them as they were joined in the Top 5 by former American president Donald Trump and singer Rico Blanco.

The Nation's Girl Group BINI topped the female counterpart ahead of actress Charlie Dizon, controversial politician Alice Guo, "Inside Out 2" character Ennui, and Aguas' wife, actress Mika dela Cruz.

Joining Jose and Payne in the Top 5 of the Farewells category were singer-songwriter Keith Martin, actor Rico Yan, and "Dragon Ball" creator Akira Toriyama. Martin passed away in 2022, while Yan died more than two decades ago in 2002.

"Inside Out 2" expectedly topped the Movies category joined by Thai film "How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies," the Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes flick "Rewind," Marvel's "Deadpool," and Netflix's Millie Bobby Brown movie "Damsel."

Related: Philippines helps Taylor Swift top Spotify 2024 list

Korean shows dominated the Series category, with only non-Korean entries "Young Sheldon" at No. 5 and "Avatar: The Last Airbender" at No. 10.

Leading the K-drama charge in succession were "Queen of Tears," "Marry My Husband," "Lovely Runner," and "Hierarchy."

Filipinos also enjoyed searching songs or lyrics in a list that includes original Pilipino Music (OPM) tracks like Dionela's "Sining," Sarah Geronimo's "Maybe This Time," and KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde's "Palagi."

Completing the Top 5 of the category were two collaborations involving Filipino-American singer Bruno Mars, namely "APT." with Blackpink member Rose and "Die With A Smile" with Lady Gaga.

Given the rise of artificial intelligence, Google also tracked the most-searched AI-related terms by Filipinos which — apart from "AI detector" and "Gemini" — were "ChatGPT," "Humanize AI," and "AI Chat."

RELATED: Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter top Apple Music 2024 charts