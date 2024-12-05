^

Hev Abi, BINI among top local artists on Spotify Philippines

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 5, 2024 | 11:53am
Hev Abi, BINI among top local artists on Spotify Philippines
BINI and Hev Abi
MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) artists Hev Abi and BINI topped this year's Spotify Wrapped Philippines’ Top Local Artist. 

Rounding out the list of top local artists are balladeers Arthur Nery, TJ Monterde, and folk-pop band Ben&Ben, showcasing the breadth of talent and genres captivating Filipino fans.

"’Di naman siya nakakagulat para sa akin — lahat naman siguro ng artist gusto maging leading in some way, somehow. Pero gusto ko rin isipin na hindi siya nakakagulat para maging steady ka lang, grateful lang lagi," Hev said in a statement. 

“Ako naman ginagawa ko lang ‘yung music na gusto kong mapakinggan. 'Yung recognition ng mga tao, ng Spotify, bonus na lang. Thankful ako na maraming nag-eenjoy at nakaka-relate sa music ko, which is ‘yun na rin siguro 'yung reason kung bakit nasasabi na nire-represent ko ‘yung new sound ng Pinoy hip-hop.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hev Abi’s “Babaero” is this year's Spotify Wrapped Philippines’ Top Song followed by Maki’s “Dilaw,” Dionela’s “Sining,” Hev’s “Walang Alam,” and BINI’s “Pantropiko.”

“2024 has been an incredible year. We’re thrilled to celebrate the vibrant and diverse music landscape through Wrapped, a reflection of how fans connect and champion their favorite artists on Spotify,” said Gustav Back, Managing Director for Southeast Asia. 

“Pinoy music continues to break into new spaces like never before and we're excited to continue working closely with local creators to bring their crafts to more audiences,” he added. 

Coming in as the Philippines Top Artist of 2024 is Taylor Swift, followed by Hev Abi, Ariana Grande, BINI and Bruno Mars.

