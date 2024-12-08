^

Philippines helps Taylor Swift top Spotify 2024 list

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 8, 2024 | 9:40am
Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift at the world premiere of her 'The Eras Tour' movie.
MANILA, Philippines — Taylor Swift remains the most-streamed artist on Spotify, thanks to a little help from Filipinos.

The award-winning singer-songwriter was the top artist in the Philippines, beating local acts like rapper Hev Abi and girl group BINI.

Hev Abi was the No. 2 artist in the Philippines while BINI was No. 4. Completing the Top 5 were pop artist Ariana Grande at No. 3 and Filipino-American singer Bruno Mars at No. 5.

Swift's dominance on Spotify in 2024 saw streams of her music racking up 26.6 billion streams globally. On the global list of artists, Swift was followed by The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Drake, and Billie Eilish.

Swift's highest-ranked track on the Spotify's Top 10 Songs Globally list was "Cruel Summer" at No. 9, just above Mars' collaboration with Lady Gaga, "Die With A Smile."

The top song on that list was "Espresso" by Sabrina Carpenter, joined in the Top 5 by Benson Boone's "Beautiful Things," Eilish's "Birds of a Feather," FloyyMenor and Cris Mj's "Gata Only," and Teddy Swims' "Lose Control."

"Beautiful Things" and "Espresso" figured on rival music streaming platform Apple Music's global list for 2024 as well at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively.

Taylor also took the top spot on Spotify's Most-Streamed Albums Globally chart with her latest album, "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology."

Swift's two other albums made the Top 10: "1989 (Taylor's Version)" at No. 6 and "Lover" at No. 10.

Completing the Top 5 were Eilish's "Hit Me Hard and Soft," Carpenter's "Short n' Sweet," Karol G's "Manana Sera Bonito," and Grande's "Eternal Sunshine."

"Die With A Smile," "Birds of a Feather," "Beautiful Things," and "Lose Control" topped Spotify's Most-Viral Songs Globally list, capped off in the fifth spot with Chappel Roan's "Good Luck, Babe!"

