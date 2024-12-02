Watsons x PVL: A winning partnership in health, wellness and beauty

(From Left) Watsons PH SAVP - Marketing and PR and Sustainability Controller Sharon Decapia, Customer Director Jared De Guzman, Kim Kianna Dy, Watsons PH Chief Operating Officer Jefferson Go, Sports Vision Management Group Inc. president Ricky Palou, Jolina Dela Cruz, PVL Commissioner Sherwin Malonzo, and Marketing Director Fred Fateh

MANILA, Philippines — The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) strikes a partnership with health and beauty retailer Watsons to “elevate health, wellness, and beauty” on and off court at the ongoing 2024-2025 All-Filipino Conference.

“This collaboration is truly a match made in heaven—a partnership that brings together two leaders in their respective fields, serving up the best of our community,” enthused Watsons PH Chief Operating Officer Jefferson Go during the “handshake meeting” held last Nov. 26 at PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

PVL has grown exponentially over the last few years, and the signing of this new partnership is expected to contribute to the continuation of its success.

“This only proves that the Philippines has truly transitioned into a ‘volleyball country,’ and I am proud to stand here and realize the impact that we all have imparted on this," shared Ricky Palou, president, Sports Vision Management Group Inc.

Pushing boundaries

PVL, the country’s top professional women’s volleyball league, showcases the incredible athleticism, showmanship, and determination of its athletes. The league has inspired countless aspiring volleyball players and enthusiasts to chase their dreams and push boundaries.

Watsons, on the other hand, has consistently empowered Filipinos to live their best lives.

“Through this partnership, we want to help sustain and strengthen the players’ ability to excel on the court and beyond, and to enrich the experience of the passionate PVL fans who cheer them on,” added Go. “Together, we can shine a light on the values of discipline, resilience, and self-care.”

Success, above all, is more than just winning. It’s about thriving in every aspect of life.

Partners in beauty and in health

With a wide range of health essentials, wellness favorites, and beauty must-haves, PVL stars Kim Kianna Dy, Jolina Dela Cruz and Fifi Sharma couldn’t hide their excitement about the Watsons x PVL partnership.

“Watsons supports not only us, athletes, but also our fans in living their healthiest and happiest lives,” says Fifi in a video recording. “Personally, Watsons has always been my go-to store for my health and beauty essentials. Whether it’s for skincare or staying game-ready, Watsons has everything I need to feel confident and at my best.”

Kim, popularly known as KKD, couldn’t agree more. “Those are also the reasons why I love Watsons. As athletes, it’s important for us to not just focus on the game, but on self-care as well.”

Jolina, on the other hand, loves how Watsons is very accessible.

“Watsons has over 1,100+ stores nationwide. Aside from that, you can also shop online. With Watsons, we can get the health and beauty items we need wherever the game takes us.”

These ladies epitomize the mentality of a true team player—the discipline, determination and dedication to their craft—without sacrificing their health, beauty and wellness.

“The partnership with PVL brings to life our brand promise ‘to look good, do good, and feel great,” noted Sharon Decapia, Watsons PH SAVP-marketing and PR and sustainability officer. “We believe that the PVL has done an excellent job in elevating the sport. I’m impressed by the values and sportsmanship that’s being promoted on and off the court.”

Watsons PH chief operating officer Jefferson L. Go is flanked by Jolina Dela Cruz and Kim Kianna Dy.

Watsons and PVL are launching a nationwide campaign, including a variety of exclusive offers, vouchers, engaging content, and surprises.

Fans will have the opportunity to meet and greet PVL superstars and can get a chance to win free tickets to watch the matches live. Watsons will participate in PVL's nationwide matches by organizing activities in Cebu and Iloilo. Plus, all PVL fans can enjoy a 10% discount at any Watsons store in Cebu and Iloilo by simply showing their game tickets.

Don't miss out on the action. Join the Watsons Club Membership to unlock more exclusive perks and promos. Download the app to register for free and shop via the Watsons app or visit any of the 1,100+ stores for your health and beauty needs.

