Newest hot spot: LA Chicks brings Nashville heat to Alabang

MANILA, Philippines — The South's food scene just got a whole lot hotter with the grand opening of LA Chicks, a fast-casual restaurant that's set to redefine your fried chicken experience.

Nestled in the heart of Alabang, LA Chicks is not just another chicken joint—it's a flavor revolution inspired by the iconic Nashville-style hot chicken.

A taste of LA, right in your backyard

Born from a culinary adventure in Los Angeles, LA Chicks brings the addictive heat of Nashville-style hot chicken tenders to the Philippines. These aren't your ordinary spicy chicken tenders—they're a complex symphony of flavors, featuring their signature dry-rub blend of cayenne peppers and secret spices that will set your taste buds ablaze in the most delightful way.

LA Chicks caters to the bold, the creative and the effortlessly cool. If you're the type who's always on the hunt for the next big flavor trend, who lives for that perfect Instagram story, or who dares to live life with a little extra spice, both on your plate and your daily adventure—this is your new food scene.

While the heat is certainly a starring player, LA Chicks' menu is a carefully crafted balance of fire and flavor. The crunchy breading gives way to juicy, tender chicken, covered in that signature spice blend that's more than just a one-note wonder. It's an experience that keeps you coming back for more, bite after fiery bite.

A space for creativity and connection

LA Chicks isn't just about the food—it's a hub for Southie's creative community. The restaurant's vibrant, social media-worthy interior provides the perfect backdrop for your next social media update or creative brainstorming session with friends.

Ready to embark on a taste adventure that will leave you breathless (and possibly reaching for a glass of milkshake)? LA Chicks is now open at the lower ground floor, east wing of Festival Mall in Alabang and will opens its doors soon in MOA Complex and the Makati Central Business District. Be among the first to experience the heat and share your fiery moments on social media with #LAChicks #HotChicken