'Father Brown': Bongbong Marcos shares MalacaÃ±ang horror experiences

'Father Brown': Bongbong Marcos shares Malacañang horror experiences

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. opened up about the horror stories he experienced in Malacañang.

In his YouTube vlog last year titled “Mga Multo sa Malacañang,” Marcos narrated his encounters to his son Sandro.

Marcos said that their security back during his father's term used to sleep in the palace's Reception Hall. Their sleep would get interrupted by a certain "Father Brown." His father, Ferdinand Sr., was the president for 21 years, from 1965 until his ouster through EDSA People Power Revolution in 1986.

"No'ng tinignan namin ang kasaysayan dito sa Palasyo, mayroon daw talagang Father Brown na Amerikano na dati noong panahon ng mga Amerikano ay dito nagta-trabaho," Marcos Jr. said.

WATCH: Bongbong Marcos shares Malacañang horror stories

He also recalled when he was staying in a guest room while his bedroom was being renovated.

“Minsan gabing-gabi na, umuwi ako. Sinasara ko lang ‘yung pintuan mula du'n sa kwarto ko, 'pag bukas ko ng pintuan, nakita ko biglang gumalaw ‘yung mga upuan," he said.

“Nagsisigaw ako dito. Tumakbo ako. Sinabi ko, ‘Sino ba sa security?' Sabi ko, 'May multo, may multo! Sino 'yan?’ Sabi si Father Brown lang siguro ‘yan," he added.

Marcos also shared about a chandelier moving on its own.

“Kung minsan, maraming chandelier, isa lang ang gumagalaw at walang bukas na bintana. Hindi maabot ng tao 'yan. Nakakapagtaka kung bakit gan'un," he said.

“Actually, ilang beses nangyari sa akin, pag-akyat ko na gan'un, ramdam na ramdam ko na meron nakatingin sa akin d'un sa likod," he added.

Malacañang Palace was built in 1750 as the summer house of Spanish aristocrat Don Luis Rocha. It was purchased by the state in 1825.

It housed 18 governor-generals and 14 American military and civil governors before becoming the official residence of the country’s presidents with the establishment of the Commonwealth government under President Manuel L. Quezon in 1935. — Video from Bongbong Marcos YouTube channel

RELATED: LIST: SM's Sine Sindak movies this Halloween