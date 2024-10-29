Miss Grand International officially revokes 2nd runner-up title from Miss Myanmar

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Grand International Organization officially announced that they revoked the title of the 2nd runner-up, Myanmar's Thae Su Nyein.

In their official social media pages, the pageant said that the Myanmar representative violated several regulations.

"The Miss Grand International Organization has decided to revoke the title of 2nd Runner-Up from Miss Grand Myanmar 2024, Ms. Thae Su Nyein due to inappropriate behavior and actions that violated several regulations," the organization said.

"This announcement is made for your information," it added.

In a recent press conference in Bangkok’s Movenpick Sukhumvit 63, organization president and founder Nawat Itsaragrisil said that Thae should create her own pageant where she could win.

Nawat issued a lifetime ban to Myanmar.

