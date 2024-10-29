fresh no ads
Miss Grand International officially revokes 2nd runner-up title from Miss Myanmar | Philstar.com
^

On the Radar

Miss Grand International officially revokes 2nd runner-up title from Miss Myanmar

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 29, 2024 | 2:46pm
Miss Grand International officially revokes 2nd runner-up title from Miss Myanmar
Miss Grand International 2024 Rachel Kupta and founder Nawat Itsaragrisil
Nawat Itsaragrisil via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Grand International Organization officially announced that they revoked the title of the 2nd runner-up, Myanmar's Thae Su Nyein. 

In their official social media pages, the pageant said that the Myanmar representative violated several regulations. 

"The Miss Grand International Organization has decided to revoke the title of 2nd Runner-Up from Miss Grand Myanmar 2024, Ms. Thae Su Nyein due to inappropriate behavior and actions that violated several regulations," the organization said. 

"This announcement is made for your information," it added. 

In a recent press conference in Bangkok’s Movenpick Sukhumvit 63, organization president and founder Nawat Itsaragrisil said that Thae should create her own pageant where she could win. 

Nawat issued a lifetime ban to Myanmar.

RELATEDMiss Grand International issues lifetime ban vs Myanmar after rejecting 2nd runner-up finish

vuukle comment

MISS GRAND INTERNATIONAL
Philstar
x
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with