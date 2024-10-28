Miss Grand International issues lifetime ban vs Myanmar after rejecting 2nd runner-up finish

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Grand International President Nawat Itsaragrisil accepted Miss Grand Myanmar Thae Su Nyein's decision to reject her 2nd runner-up award. The pageant also ended the country's national franchise.

In a recent press conference in Bangkok’s Movenpick Sukhumvit 63, Nawat said that Thae should create her own pageant where she could win.

“What makes her so delusional?” Nawat stated.

“If she wants first place and must have it, I suggest she creates her own pageant so she can win every title,” he added.

It can be recalled that Myanmar’s National Director Htoo Ant Lwin removed the crown and sash from Thae onstage after the pageant.

India's Rachel Kupta's won as Miss Grand International 2024.

Nawat issued a lifetime ban to Myanmar due to “lack of sportsmanship and business credibility.”

Thae announced her decision to reject the second runner-up award in a Facebook live video.

“I don’t want the second runner-up position… I came to win first place and believe I deserved a higher position.”

She also questioned why she didn’t receive other awards, including Best National Costume, Popular Vote, and Country of the Year.

