CEU dominates October 2024 Optometrists Licensure Exam with 7 topnotchers

The University celebrates a total of 126 passers from its optometry program, making it one of the top-performing schools in the licensure exam.

MANILA, Philippines — Centro Escolar University (CEU) once again proved its excellence in the field of Optometry as seven of its graduates secured top spots in the October 2024 Optometrists Licensure Examination.

Leading the roster of CEU topnotchers is Dr. Danielle King, who claimed the top rank with an outstanding score of 88.87%.

Alongside King, other Escolarians who made it to the top include: Dr. Joy Carmel Balmes and Dr. Jasmin Claire Yumul, 5th Place with 88.27% rating; Dr. Cheeno Sunga, 6th Place with 88.23% rating; Dr. Jomar Christian Uy, 8th Place with 87.96% rating; Dr. Genny Estallo, 9th Place with 87.92% rating; and Dr. Alexandra Ysabel Alajar, 10th place with 87.89% rating.

The University celebrates a total of 126 passers from its optometry program, making it one of the top-performing schools in the licensure exam.

CEU proudly garnered a passing rate of 99.20% for first-time takers, securing its position as the 2nd Top Performing School.

The CEU School of Optometry, led by its present Dean, Dr. Elena Borromeo, has long been recognized for producing top-performing graduates, and this recent success further strengthens its standing as a leading institution in health sciences education.

For more information about CEU, please visit the official website of the University at www.ceu.edu.ph. You may also follow CEU on Facebook at @theCEUofficial, @CEUMalolosofficial, @CEUMakati05; on Twitter at @CEUmanila, @CEU_makati05, and @CEUMalolos; on Instagram at @ceuofficial; on Youtube @CEUofficial; on Tiktok at ceuofficial_; and on Spotify at Escolarian Talks.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Centro Escolar University. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.