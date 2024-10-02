Visual storytelling exhibitions to anticipate at Manila FAME 2024

The three-day trade show offers a look back at iconic pieces, a fresh voice for bespoke design, an appreciation for circular production and major, can’t-miss settings.

MANILA, Philippines — Manila FAME will celebrate its 72nd edition at the World Trade Center Metro Manila in Pasay City on October 17 to 19. Since 1983, the premier sourcing show has brought together MSMEs from the home, fashion and lifestyle sectors to usher Filipino products into the international arena.

This 2024, Manila FAME will center on the theme “Reimagination,” celebrating the power of Filipino design amid the ever-revolving landscape of global trends and innovation. It will highlight how the country adapts to international trends and standards by translating raw materials using a combination of traditional and modern processes into functional lifestyle products.

Organized by the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), the export promotion arm of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), the three-day event will champion Philippine artisanal products that feature skills in design and craftsmanship.

Playful colors, traditional patterns and rich textures will be accentuated at the trade fair, spotlighting the country’s strengths in artistry paired with impeccable style.

Manila FAME’s post-pandemic comeback in 2023 generated a total of $6.6 million export sales. Over 250 exhibitors under the home, furniture, fashion and lifestyle industries attracted more than 4,000 local and international visitors.

This year, the highly curated show will offer various settings—both familiar and new—ensuring engaging and fresh perspectives for new and returning buyers and visitors.

Manila FAME visitors checking out fashion items from the curated exhibit

Exclusive product launch at the Design Commune Settings

One of the most anticipated show features of Manila FAME, the Design Commune presents the newly designed pieces born out of a collaboration between select local manufacturers and renowned designers under CITEM’s product development program.

This year, Rita Nazareno and Gabby Lichauco are the driving forces behind the Design Commune Home pavilion, a display of pieces with global trends and best practices in mind.

With the theme “Beyond Reality,” the new collection reimagines common objects, ubiquitous materials, even extinct animals and plants into creative and functional pieces. A total of 150 prototypes by 25 Philippine companies will be launched at the show.

Meanwhile, designer Maco Custodio collaborates with 15 local fashion companies to create stunning accessories, apparel and footwear. The 90-piece collection for Design Commune Fashion takes inspiration from Parametrics, where design is based on forms, textures and patterns found in nature.

The Blom Chair from Maze Furniture

Nostalgia: The Manila FAME design retrospective

To retrace its humble beginnings and pay homage to the 1980s and 1990s, a defining period for Manila FAME, the show will introduce Nostalgia, a special vignette of iconic products from notable companies and designers whose shot to prominence marked that era of the trade show.

The Nostalgia showcase will feature 22 pioneer companies behind signature Filipino products and designs such as the peacock chair, handwoven furniture, shell clutches and sinamay hats.

Nostalgia will put a spotlight on the trailblazer MSMEs of Manila FAME and their invaluable contributions to the local industry’s growth and their impact on the global design landscape.

Philippine Components: Coverings, parts and fittings

In an effort to penetrate the fast-growing market for parts and components for furnishings, Manila FAME introduces Philippine Components this year. For its maiden edition, this special setting will mainly feature architectural panels.

Visitors can expect a selection of wall coverings made of paper, woven textiles, stone, shell and other natural materials. The setting will also introduce other parts and furnishings such as cabinet and door handles, cabrioles and banisters.

Philippine Components emphasizes the utility and design of the parts and components to be shown across architectural, interior and industrial applications—giving buyers the power to mix-and-match fundamental building blocks and redefine customization.

DCP’s showcase of its sustainable materials’ creative applications

Sustainability thrust: Pinyapel for Manila FAME

Pinyapel, a term coined combining pinya (Filipino for “pineapple”) and papel (paper), is a sustainably sourced paper material made of discarded pineapple leaves. Developed by the Design Center of the Philippines, the sustainable material will be shown through various innovative applications by select local manufacturers including OMO furniture, Triboa Bay, South Sea Veneer, Calfurn, Industria, MCCA, Masaeco, Oro Handmade, Tadeco Home and One of T.

The Sustainability Solutions Exchange (SSX), CITEM’s program that encourages MSMEs toward sustainable production, will also have a setting showcasing eco-friendly design pieces from Oro Handmade, Creative Definitions, That One Piece, Crystal Seas, Farah Abu, JunkNot! and Nature's Legacy.

International buyers taking a look at local handicrafts from the regions

Community empowerment through the Artisans Village

Hailed as a melting pot of diverse cultures and rich heritage, the Philippines boasts various product selections from across its regions. The Artisans Village is a vibrant showcase celebrating the unique arts, skills and materials from the different provinces and regions of the country.

The theme for this year’s Artisans Village is Uri, which translates to type or category in Filipino. It explores the traditional patterns and local weaves of the participating provinces and regions and how they translate them into home, fashion and lifestyle pieces.

Designer PJ Arañador spearheads the product development for Bohol, Tarlac and Bicol; and two provinces from the Western Visayas region—Aklan and Antique.

On the other hand, the Design Center of the Philippines (DCP) is working with Gonzales to curate the pavilions for Quirino and two Western Visayas provinces—Bacolod and Iloilo.

The immersive experience of the Artisans Village allows visitors to explore the diverse and intricate traditions that define Filipino artistry and source products directly from the partner regions and provinces.

Recognizing Filipino design excellence through the KATHA Awards

Manila FAME has championed product innovations of local MSMEs through the KATHA Awards for 39 years. It recognizes the ingenuity and creativity of local brands in several categories, namely furniture, home decor and houseware, lamps and lighting, fashion, holiday and gifts, and best booth presentation, inspiring them to push the boundaries of design.

Looking forward to the excitement this year’s edition brings, CITEM executive director Leah Pulido Ocampo shares, “Manila FAME 2024 is going to be both familiar and original. Returning buyers and visitors can anticipate the same warmth of the Filipino hospitality and expect upgraded and new features from the show.”

“I’m proud to say that the team behind Manila FAME is pushing it forward to look for new avenues for growth, cater to more industries, and to help sustain our local brands and manufacturers. This upcoming edition will truly be a worthwhile experience everyone shouldn’t miss,” she added.

—ALY DELA PEÑA

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by CITEM. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.