Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 1 million YouTube subscribers in record time

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 qualification match between Portugal and Liechtenstein at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon on March 23, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — After dominating leagues around the world, football star Cristiano Ronaldo is taking his talents to YouTube.

Ronaldo, who is the most-followed individual on Instagram with over 630 million followers, launched his own YouTube channel last August 21.

The "UR" channel will see the athlete talk about football and "other interests including family, wellness, nutrition, preparation, recovery, education, and business," sometimes with guests.

The football player had fun announcing his channel's launch, asking fans to "SIUUUbscribe," a reference to his goal celebration.

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo launches own YouTube channel

It only took an hour and 29 minutes for the "UR" channel to reach a million subscribers, the fastest time to reach that mark.

As a reward, YouTube gifted Ronaldo a golden plaque or the golden button for reaching a million subscribers, an achievement he dedicated to his children.

As of this writing, Ronaldo has 16.5 million subscribers and has already uploaded 19 videos on the channel.

Jimmy Donaldson or MrBeast is currently the most-subscribed YouTube channel with over 300 million subscribers. — Video from Cristiano Ronaldo's YouTube channel

RELATED: Hardworking Filipinos get cash rewards from content creators