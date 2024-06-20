You could win the €195 Million EuroMillions from the Philippines!

The EuroMillions draw takes place every Tuesday and Friday at 3 a.m. Philippine time, so whatever draw you’re planning to play for make sure to get your entries purchased in time.

MANILA, Philippines — Running for almost two decades now, EuroMillions is a blockbuster transnational lottery with the biggest jackpots in all of Europe. The lottery's record jackpot stands at €240 million, which was reached in December 2023.

You no longer have to be in one of the nine EuroMillions countries to play for its jackpots. You can play EuroMillions online from the Philippines at any time with TheLotter, the world’s leading online lottery ticket-purchasing service.

If you want to get in on the massive top prize of €195 million, more than P10 billion, you’ll have to move quickly as this jackpot won’t roll over forever and when it falls it’ll drop all the way back down to €17 million.

How do you win the Euro Millions?

To play, just visit TheLotter and create an account, then select EuroMillions from TheLotter’s list of top global lotteries.

If you’ve ever purchased physical lottery tickets you’ll already be very familiar with ordering online entries. For EuroMillions, pick five main numbers from a guess range of 1-50 and then two Lucky Stars numbers from a guess range of 1-12. Next, choose how many lines you wish to play.

And that’s that; once you’ve made your order TheLotter’s agents will physically purchase the tickets on your behalf. The tickets are scanned and uploaded to your online account, proving ownership and letting you see it on the site. They are then stored safely and securely until the draw.

You’ll no longer have to worry about keeping your tickets safe or checking all your tickets against the winning numbers. If you win, TheLotter will notify you directly through email and/or SMS.

You must match all seven numbers to win the top prize, but you could still win another 12 secondary prizes with even a partial match.

The best part of all is that TheLotter will never charge you any commission on prizes, so if you do win the €195 million jackpot it’ll be all yours.

The EuroMillions jackpot is just a click away!

With more than $125 million paid out to over 9 million tickets over the past twenty years, TheLotter is a reputable, safe and secure way to play for the biggest jackpots from the convenience of home.

You can purchase your Euro Millions tickets now for the upcoming draw this Friday, 21 June, by visiting TheLotter today!

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by The Lotter. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.