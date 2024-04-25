Nationwide SM Supermalls job fair offers on the-spot hiring

MANILA, Philippines — Recognizing Filipinos' shared aspiration for meaningful employment, SM Supermalls takes a crucial role in connecting Filipino talent with job opportunities by hosting the biggest mall-based job fair and offering the chance to be Hired-on-the-Spot (HOTS).

In partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Public Employment Service Offices (PESO), Local Government Units (LGUs), the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) Jobs Committee, various industry associations and SM Retail; SM Supermalls – a proud partner of DOLE since 2008 – will host a series of job fairs scheduled on the following dates:

April 26

SM City Rosales

April 30

SM City Taytay

May 1

SM City North Edsa

SM Mall of Asia

SM City Grand Central

SM City Valenzuela

SM City Fairview

SM City Novaliches

SM City San Jose Del Monte

SM Southmall

SM City Sta. Mesa

SM City Baguio

SM City Tuguegarao

SM City Olongapo Central

SM City Balanga Bataan

SM City Pampanga

SM City Marilao

SM City Santa Rosa

SM City Puerto Princesa

SM City Daet

SM City Bacolod

SM Seaside City Cebu

SM CDO Downtown

SM City Davao

May 2

SM City Rosario

SM City Roxas

May 4

SM City San Pablo

May 6

SM City San Pedro

May 9

SM Mall of Asia

May 10

SM Center Pulilan

SM is committed to empowering Filipinos and is hosting weekly job fairs across various SM Malls nationwide, removing geographical barriers to employment. Since January 2024, these weekly job fairs have connected over 800 employers with more than 15,000 job seekers, with a remarkable 15% receiving on-the-spot job offers.

By strategically connecting job seekers with industry leaders in retail, food and beverage, Information Technology (IT) and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), SM's job fairs do more than simply link individuals. These job fairs ensure that companies find the right talent that can contribute to their growth, thereby supporting the expansion of the Philippine economy while creating more job opportunities for more Filipinos.=

Explore exciting career opportunities at SM

SM Retail, SM Store and SM Supermalls are actively recruiting, alongside renowned brands like Ace Hardware, Baby Company, Crocs, Dyson, Forever 21, Kultura, Miniso, Our Home, SM Appliance Center, SM Fashion, SM Home, Sports Central, Stationery, Surplus, The Body Shop, Toy Kingdom, Pet Express, Snack Exchange and Uniqlo.

Interested in retail or grocery roles? SM Markets, including SM Hypermarket, SM Supermarket, Savemore Markets, Alfamart and Waltermart, offer a variety of job options.

"At SM, we believe job creation is fundamental to national development," says SM Supermalls' President Steven Tan. "Our SM Job Fairs are a testament to this commitment, providing Filipinos with the platform and resources they need to thrive and contribute to the country's growth."

SM Supermalls Job Fair details may change without notice.

For the latest updates on venues and schedules, visit www.smsupermalls.com or follow @SMSupermalls on social media.

