ICYMI: Heart is new face of GCash

The unveiling of Heart as the new face of GCash was announced together with the release of the brand’s latest digital film, now taking over our feeds.

MANILA, Philippines — GCash, the country’s leading finance super app, brings a powerful start to 2024 with the launch of its newest endorser—international fashion icon, Heart Evangelista-Escudero.

The film not only showcases Heart’s exciting partnership with GCash, but also demonstrates how GCash has made its way into her heart, being her go-to super app for easy, safe and secure transactions, whether it be online, in-store or even abroad.

Inspired by her travels and experiences, Heart shared her anecdotes of the moments GCash saved her in times of need—from receiving a sweet gift from her loved ones by using the app’s Send Money feature, to shopping online for cute trinkets for her dog, Panda.

“For me, GCash has been a game changer. You can use it for so many things, and literally EVERYWHERE! From my local cravings, shopping finds and even now that I’m getting ready to head out for Fashion Week season, there is no limit when I’ve got my GCash with me. Ang galing diba?”