You can win a brand-new BMW with your Shakey’s Supercard! Here’s how

Representing the pinnacle of luxury, the BMW X Series captivates with unparalleled performance, cutting-edge technology and sophisticated design. What if you can own one just by buying some pizza?

MANILA, Philippines — Owning any car is a big deal, but having a BMW SUV is in a class of its own! Representing the pinnacle of luxury, the BMW X Series captivates with unparalleled performance, cutting-edge technology and sophisticated design.

What if you can own one just by buying some pizza?

Thanks to Shakey’s, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken & Sauce Bar and R&B Tea, owning a BMW is now within every pizza and chicken lover’s reach with the Supercard Super Cars Monthly Grand Giveaway!

Three BMW X Series SUVs are at stake in the monthly raffle draws:

The BMW X1 is the leading compact SUV in the premium segment, and it features a commanding appearance backed by exceptional driving efficiency and sportiness. It will be the first raffle prize for entries received from January 15 to February 14.

The BMW X3 boasts engineering innovations for more power and greater driving efficiency with a beefy and athletic exterior. It will be the second raffle prize for entries received from January 15 to March 14.

Finally, the unparalleled all-terrain BMW X5 combines elegance and sportiness. With a striking exterior, this premium-class SUV has the agility typical of BMW and technical innovations for the ultimate driving experience. It will be the third and final raffle prize for entries received from January 15 to April 14.

The Supercard Super Cars Monthly Grand Giveaway is open to all registered and active Supercard Classic and Supercard Gold holders.

To be eligible for the raffle, simply enroll the Supercard in the official promo site: supercars.mysupercard.ph.

Once successfully enrolled, every P300 purchase on dine-in, carryout, and in-house delivery earns one raffle entry. Participating food outlets include Shakey’s, Per-Peri Charcoal Chicken & Sauce Bar, and R&B Tea.

Transactions made through food aggregators delivery services such as GrabFood and foodpanda are not included.

Supercard holders will have up to three chances to win as non-winning raffle entries will be included in the subsequent draws. All raffle draws will be done electronically under the supervision of a DTI representative.

Head to the nearest Shakey’s, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, and R&B Tea today for the chance to participate in what could be the year’s most luxurious raffle promo.

For more details, visit supercars.mysupercard.ph.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Shakey's. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



