Year of the Wood Dragon: Feng Shui Tips and what's in store for 2024?

After talking about the preparations for greeting the new year guided by Feng Shui, the next part of our chat with Master Hanz Cua delved into the fortune of every Chinese zodiac for the Year of the Wood Dragon which will start on Feb. 10, 2024!

Drawing from our delightful conversation, here are the predictions he has gleaned for us, with guidance tailored for each zodiac animal.

If you want to know what could be in store for you this year, from career milestones to romantic escapades and health nuances, we've got you covered!

The Rat: You are favored by the Feng Shui Prosperity star which means that wealth opportunities will gravitate towards you. Furthermore, interpersonal relationships, especially those romantic in nature, will flourish with the right balance of communication and teamwork. However, health remains paramount. Master Hanz emphasized a focus on respiratory health and bolstering the immune system. Consider holistic approaches to maintain optimal well-being.

The Ox: Brace yourselves for a transformative year filled with enticing opportunities. Master Hanz underscored the importance of proactive endeavors. The universe is aligning in your favor; hence, hesitation might be your only obstacle. Don't be afraid to take these chances as they arrive, as Master Hanz read that your fortune this year will reward you kindly. Your luck with romance can be even sweeter if you can wear or keep rose quartz with you. Health-wise, incorporating the medicine Buddha into your space, especially the southeast bedroom sector, might offer therapeutic benefits.

The Tiger: Dynamic Tigers, 2024 heralds a call to strategic action. Dual planning is advisable—both Plan A and Plan B. Embrace a proactive approach, especially in professional spheres. It is also encouraged that those born in the year of the Tiger step out of their comfort zone and explore opportunities. If there's a business venture you've been eyeing, the entrepreneurial spirit will be particularly potent around February and April. Additionally, for couples contemplating expanding their family, this year holds promise. But, as always, health vigilance is essential. Regular health check-ups and monitoring of vital metrics, such as blood pressure, are recommended.

A year full of opportunity awaits The Rat, the Ox, and the Tiger! Plan out your ventures, be more proactive, and don’t hesitate when the chance arrives.

The Rabbit: Those born in the year of the Rabbit may be experiencing challenges in how they handle their emotions. Confidence and self-belief will be your guiding stars. Master Hanz's wisdom suggests exploring avenues like a love tarot reading in May to navigate emotional complexities effectively. But on a more positive note, the year is yours for successful ventures, so be more confident and pay attention to your career!

The Dragon: For Dragons, as the central zodiac of the year, self-awareness is paramount. Embrace holistic health practices, from mindful eating to regular physical activity. Moreover, in relationships, cultivating emotional intelligence will enhance harmony and deepen bonds. This year, prioritizing self-growth and personal evolution will yield profound rewards.

The Snake: Those born in the year of the Snake should look out for any threats to the health of their immune system, and to keep working towards cultivating a balanced lifestyle. Make sure to get plenty of rest, develop better habits, and encourage those around you as well to improve their own health. Emotional well-being will directly influence personal relationships, urging a deeper understanding of oneself and others.

Romance is within reach for the Rabbit, the Dragon, and the Snake, just make sure to work on yourself too, and be mindful of how your emotions affect those around you.

The Horse: Be extra careful of those trying to trick you! This year, there will be more frequent attempts from scammers or opportunists, so keep your head straight and don't fall for any distractions that can waste your time or your resources. On that note, Master Hanz also recommends that you think twice before you lend money to other people, as there's a higher possibility that this lenient act can bite you back. This is the same as well with relationships, as he suggested to stay on the lookout for romantic prospects likely leading you on or would only 'ghost' you in the end. And for your health, our Feng Shui master recommends taking better care of your kidneys.

The Goat: Enjoy the favor of the Fertility star in this zodiac cycle! As Master Hanz pointed out, it's the best time to expand your network and your ventures. As you find more accomplishments this year, be sure to display symbols of the Dragon and the Feng Shui Wealth Ship. Your luck doesn't end here, as you're one of the few that are advised to take more trips to rejuvenate your well-being.

The Monkey: The first thing to do is to make sure that your eyesight and your heart are in good shape. That should prepare you for spotting opportunities as they come, and being in the best shape to take advantage of them–as your fortune leans towards more luck this year. When it comes to your relationships, make sure that you set aside enough time to meaningfully spend with your loved ones.

The Horse, the Goat, and the Monkey will benefit from being more perceptive: do not be rash with decisions and take the time to self-reflect before you jump in on anything.

The Rooster: If you're one of those born in the year of the Rooster, you're in luck! According to the Chinese Zodiac, the Rooster is the Dragon's best friend, and you get to share in the favor that's bound to come this year. More opportunities are on the horizon, but it's best to stay mindful in treading these chances. Start planning your escapades now, as Master Hanz pointed out that April, July, and November are the best months for love!

The Dog: According to Master Hanz, those born in the year of the Dog must have resilience and determination as their guiding forces. While challenges may arise due to the direct clash with the Dragon, perseverance will pave the way for success. Be also careful of any decisions that can put your romance in danger, and remember to pay attention to your partner. It's highly recommended that you start forming or improving healthy habits as early as now, and stay ahead of any potential illnesses by scheduling a general check-up as soon as you can.

The Pig: Like the Rooster, your Zodiac animal has a favorable relationship with the Dragon, which comes with its own perks! Such as the star favoring examinations, which Master Hanz encourages you to take this year–just don't forget to prepare for it! This extends to your career as well, so show up and show off to work your way up to that promotion you've been waiting for.

For the Rooster, the Dog, and the Pig, time is of the essence for you. Start working on your goals as early as now and fortune may favor you better.

New year, new energy, new direction

As we partake in the celebration of the Chinese New Year on February 10, let us wish each other good fortune and great health.

It's best to remember that exploring Feng Shui and horoscopes only adds a sprinkle of magic to our lives, guiding us on what might lie ahead. Let's think of them as friendly nudges, not set-in-stone predictions.

Whether you're a believer or just curious, there's no harm in picking up more good habits that improve the way we work, treat each other, and take care of ourselves. We have nothing to lose, after all, if we decide to incorporate them into our lives, but more to gain from living with a refreshed energy and direction.

And remember, it is in our hands after all that our future is shaped.

---

Watch Pamilya Talk on Facebook and YouTube (@JingCastaneda – 12:00 noon – 1:00 p.m. Monday & Wednesday). You can also follow my social media accounts: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Tiktok and Twitter. Please share your stories or suggest topics at editorial@jingcastaneda.ph.