From Gundam to PAL: Memes of Michelle Dee's Miss Universe 2023 national costume

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe has a new titleholder in Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios, but some Filipinos are still not over the national costume that the Philippines' own Michelle Dee presented onstage.

Michelle wore a plane-like outfit designed by Michael Barassi that promoted local tourism. The costume bore a "solihiya" pattern while her wings bore the colors of the Philippine flag, a mural of tourist destinations, and the current tourism slogan, "Love The Philippines."

The beauty queen also wore a captain's cap with the "solihiya" pattern, referencing the beauty queen's role as an Air Force reservist.

Several individuals praised Michelle's efforts to promote Philippine tourism especially with the "solihiya" centerpiece, however, many were critical and even managed to poke fun at the costume.

Initial reactions to Michelle's outfit included comparing it to fictional characters like Buzz Lightyear and the giant robots from "Voltes V" and "Gundam."

One user on X, formerly Twitter, even joked that the costume was an ode to "battling against the delayed and cancelled flights, illegal entry and exit, and corruption in the country," while another quipped the costume should have enabled Michelle to "transform" into an actual plane.

"It's a bird, it's a plane, it's the Philippines!" said Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel during Michelle's segment, a riff off the iconic line attributed to comic book superhero Superman.

The line prompted one user on Facebook to place a portion from Vhong Navarro's "Totoy Bibbo," which has lyrics that go, "It's a bird, it's a plane, no, it's only me. Remember M, remember E, remember me, Totoy Bibo," over Michelle's national costume walk.

Comics artist Kapitan Tambay joined in on the fun by making a comic that saw Michelle in full costume flying while her fellow candidates looked on from an airplane.

Ah para dun pala yun. pic.twitter.com/6fACN6anGy — Kapitan Tambay (@KapitanTambay) November 20, 2023

On a more serious note, many congratulated Michelle for a strong performance, including the country's flagship airline Philippine Airlines, using an art card with Michelle in costume, making it appear like an airline promo.

Sheynnis' win marks Nicaragua's first ever Miss Universe crown, meanwhile, the Philippines is still on the hunt for its fifth win at the pageant.

Michelle did not go home empty-handed though as she won the sponsored Spirit of Carnival Award, was among the Gold winners in the Voice For Change competition, and according to reports, topped the fan voting which ensured her spot at the semifinal round.

RELATED: 'To infinity and beyond': Michelle Dee's Miss Universe 2023 national costume draws funny reactions