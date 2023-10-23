^

Philippines’ first premium bed cinema to open in Uptown Bonifacio

Philstar.com
October 23, 2023 | 6:00pm
Philippines' first premium bed cinema to open in Uptown Bonifacio
The Uptown Tempur Cinema is an innovative movie house made possible by a collaboration between Megaworld Cinemas and Tempur.

New Uptown Tempur Cinema by Megaworld Cinemas to treat moviegoers to a 'first-class' movie experience

 

MANILA, Philippines — This November, the country’s first and most luxurious bed cinema is set to be unveiled at Uptown Bonifacio, Megaworld’s flagship township in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City.

The Uptown Tempur Cinema is an innovative movie house made possible by a collaboration between Megaworld Cinemas, the country’s pioneer of class-leading Ultra Cinemas and Tempur, a leading global manufacturer of specialized beds, pillows and mattresses.

The brand-new theater is designed to elevate the movie viewing experience like never before, with top-notch seats and seating configuration comparable to a first-class airplane cabin allowing movie-goers to sit at ease or lie down comfortably on premium Tempur beds and mattresses while watching their favorite blockbusters on the big screen.

Uptown Tempur Cinema is also equipped with Dolby Atmos for superior audio technology and immersive sound quality and experience.

This new movie theater is the latest innovation to be introduced by Megaworld Cinemas, which also pioneered the first Ultra Cinemas in the Philippines. Megaworld Cinemas is set to announce more innovations that are sure to delight movie lovers in the coming weeks.

 

For more updates, follow Megaworld Cinemas on Facebook and Instagram @MegaworldCinemas or visit www.megaworldcinemas.com.

