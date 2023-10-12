Maggie Wilson cries foul after 64-year-old mom arrested due to alleged carnapping

MANILA, Philippines — Model Maggie Wilson claimed that her 64-year-old mother was arrested for alleged carnapping.

As seen in her Instagram Stories from yesterday, Maggie hinted at her former husband Victor Consunji as the probable culprit behind the arrest.

"A few moments ago, multiple police officers came to arrest my mom," Maggie wrote.

"My mother has looked after OUR son and YOU through thick and thin. You've hit a new low," she added.

Maggie said that her mom has no driver's license and doesn't know how to drive that's why she was puzzled why her mom was reportedly arrested for carnapping.

"She doesn't have a license, let alone knows how to drive," Maggie said.

"The government wouldn't listen, and the justice system wouldn't listen, but I'm sure the rest of the world will. One man is about to bring great shame to our country," she added.

Maggie's rumored boyfriend Tim Connor supported Maggie on her claim.

"I've seen some strange things in my lifetime, but today, seeing Maggie's 64-year-old mother arrested for stealing a car despite never having a driver's license, let alone knowing how to drive a car, is an eye-opener," he said.

"I am unsure how to tell you that you had his Mother and Grandmother arrested because you were so angry that you had no control of your ex-wife. I am no angel, but I guess we all have different ethics and values in life. Unfortunately, desperate times call for desperate measures," he added.

