^

On the Radar

'A very good girl': Kathryn Bernardo lauded for reaching out to fan after 'hawi' incident

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 29, 2023 | 10:06am
'A very good girl': Kathryn Bernardo lauded for reaching out to fan after 'hawi' incident
Actress Kathryn Bernardo
ABS-CBN/Released

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo is the latest celebrity involved in a "hawi" moment. 

Kathryn was in a mall tour to promote her movie "A Very Good Girl" when a fan rushed to her, but bouncers stopped the fan from reaching her. 

Upon seeing the fan, Kathryn told the bouncer to let the fan be near her. 

Kathryn then let the fan take a selfie with her. 

@dangerpadilla grabe lng kinakaladkad na ng mga marshalls pababa si kuya pero pinabalik lng nmn ni kathryn at nag picture pa sila ++ may pag-kiss pa si kuya sa kamay ni kathryn! ???????? she's a very good girl, indeed. #kathrynbernardo #kathnielfan #kathniel #fyp ? original sound - ???????????????????????????????? ????????????????????

The video went viral on different social media sites. 

Recently, National artist Ricky Lee was pushed away by a guard when Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach approached him at the recent Manila International Book Fair in SMX Convention Center in Pasay City. 

Social media users called out the guard, saying he didn't respect the national artist. 

“Siguro 'yung guwardiya could have been more gracious. Hindi ko iisipin ang sarili ko. Iisipin ko 'yung ibang tao 'yan," Ricky said in a report by PEP. 

“Hindi kinakailangan na senior or hindi kinakailangang National Artist. Pero kung may taong nilapitan din ni Pia, kinamayan pa ni Pia, respetuhin niya 'yung tao at si Pia, kasi kilala ni Pia," he added.

RELATED: Ricky Lee breaks silence over 'hawi' incident with Pia Wurtzbach by security guard

vuukle comment

KATHRYN BERNARDO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Cyberzone supports inter-school gaming community with Smart&rsquo;s University Clash Tournament
7 days ago

Cyberzone supports inter-school gaming community with Smart’s University Clash Tournament

7 days ago
Cyberzone, the largest chain of IT retail stores in the Philippines, continues to bring together an expanding tech community...
On the Radar
fbtw
Joe Jonas' exes Sophie Turner, Taylor Swift hang out
7 days ago

Joe Jonas' exes Sophie Turner, Taylor Swift hang out

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
Actress Sophie Turner was spotted having dinner with singer-songwriter Taylor Swift in New York City just weeks after the...
On the Radar
fbtw
Cotabato school names grade 1 section after Jed Madela
9 days ago

Cotabato school names grade 1 section after Jed Madela

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 days ago
A school in Cotabato named a grade one section after singer Jed Madela. 
On the Radar
fbtw
GCash backs urgent passage of legislation against scammers
brandSpace
9 days ago

GCash backs urgent passage of legislation against scammers

9 days ago
In line with its thrust of building the safest platform for its users, GCash is expressing its full support for the urgent...
On the Radar
fbtw
Assumption College Batch &rsquo;98 celebrates 25th Anniversary Homecoming Day
brandSpace
9 days ago

Assumption College Batch ’98 celebrates 25th Anniversary Homecoming Day

9 days ago
Assumption College Batch 1998 is delighted to announce the celebration of their Silver Anniversary Homecoming Day, commemorating...
On the Radar
fbtw
Michael Caine mistaken as Philippines drug dealer goes viral
September 14, 2023 - 8:10am

Michael Caine mistaken as Philippines drug dealer goes viral

By Kristofer Purnell | September 14, 2023 - 8:10am
An old video of British actor Sir Michael Caine wherein he recounts being in the Philippines and mistaken for a drug dealer...
On the Radar
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with