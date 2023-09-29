'A very good girl': Kathryn Bernardo lauded for reaching out to fan after 'hawi' incident

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo is the latest celebrity involved in a "hawi" moment.

Kathryn was in a mall tour to promote her movie "A Very Good Girl" when a fan rushed to her, but bouncers stopped the fan from reaching her.

Upon seeing the fan, Kathryn told the bouncer to let the fan be near her.

Kathryn then let the fan take a selfie with her.

The video went viral on different social media sites.

Recently, National artist Ricky Lee was pushed away by a guard when Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach approached him at the recent Manila International Book Fair in SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

Social media users called out the guard, saying he didn't respect the national artist.

“Siguro 'yung guwardiya could have been more gracious. Hindi ko iisipin ang sarili ko. Iisipin ko 'yung ibang tao 'yan," Ricky said in a report by PEP.

“Hindi kinakailangan na senior or hindi kinakailangang National Artist. Pero kung may taong nilapitan din ni Pia, kinamayan pa ni Pia, respetuhin niya 'yung tao at si Pia, kasi kilala ni Pia," he added.

