Most voted for celebs and brands attend 5th VP Choice Awards in glitz and glam

Nominees and awardees attended the star-studded awards night held last May 21 at the Glass Garden in Pasig City. It was all glitz and glamour as they walked down the red carpet donning striking gowns and attires in shades of black, gold and red.

MANILA, Philippines — The people have spoken! After a month of exciting online voting, Filipinos have named their bets from tech, travel, lifestyle, business and showbiz categories, in this year’s Village Pipol (VP) Choice Awards.

Nominees and awardees attended the star-studded awards night held last May 21 at the Glass Garden in Pasig City. It was all glitz and glamour as they walked down the red carpet donning striking gowns and attires in shades of black, gold and red.

Arriving early at the red carpet and catching everyone’s attention in an elegant gold number was A-list celebrity Marian Rivera. She was chosen by voters as Movie Actress of Year for Rewind.

Philstar.com

Receiving the award later in the night, Rivera expressed, “Maraming salamat sa award na ito. Sabi ko nga, sa tuwing narerecognize ang mga gawa naming artista at tayo din, nakakataba ng puso. Kaya siguro itong recognition na ito, isang inspiration hindi lang po sa akin, kung hindi para sa ating lahat na patuloy tayong gumawa ng mga magagandang pelikula, magandang content kasi don tayo sa magpapasaya sa iba, magpapasaya sa sarili natin.”

Another headliner who graced the event was Alden Richards, who was named Movie Actor of Year for the film Five Breakups and a Romance.

He said, “I thank my supporters for the vote that I have gotten from the poll. Sila po yong nagpuyat at nag-effort to vote for me. And this award is for them. I would like to dedicate this award to my partner sa Five Breakups and a Romance, Julia Montes.”

Philstar.com Karina Bautista (left) and Vivoree Esclito

Rising stars from the biggest networks ABS-CBN and GMA 7 were also present, such as Jon Lucas, Vivoree Esclito, KD Estrada, Alexa Ilacad, Myrtle Sarrosa, Kych Minemoto, Patrick Quiroz, Karina Bautista Jeff Moses and more.

Aside from celebrities, the biggest names on YouTube and Tiktok also came at the 5th VP Choice Awards as they were voted for by their countless online fans. These included Kimpoy Feliciano, Lenie Aycardo and Hajie Alejandro, Baninay, Bont Bryan, Vern Ong and Riva Quenery, Joyang TV, among others.

Philstar.com (Clockwise from top left) Joyang TV or Banana Queen, Vern Ong and Riva Quenery, Kimpoy Feliciano and Lenie Aycardo and Hajie Alejandro

Making the night exciting for the attendees and partner guests were performances from the country’s hottest P-Pop groups, BGYO, G22 and Yes My Love. BGYO also received the Group Performer of the Year award.

Media personalities were also present such as Papa Jackson, KaladKaren, Gandang Kara and MJ Felipe, who were all awardees for the night.

Philstar.com P-Pop performances of BGYO and G22

Popular brands in lifestyle and tech, as well as top businesses and travel companies were also voted for making VP Choice Awards one of the most diverse award giving bodies in the country.

In his speech, Richie de Quino, founder of Red Entertainment which publishes Village Pipol Magazine, said, “The VP Choice Awards began as a personal passion of mine and Red Entertainment inspired by my admiration for international award giving body. I envisioned VPCA as a prestigious event where luminaries from various industries from travel, lifestyle, technology, business and entertainment could come together and celebrate their achievement and interact in the spirit of camaraderie.”

Here are the complete list of winners:

Hall of Fame

Female Radio DJ of the Year: Gandang Kara

Fashion Influencer of the Year: Felip

Mobile Phone Brand of the Year: REALME

Major Awards

Headliners of the Year: Kathryn Bernardo and Heart Evangelista

Village Pipol Cover of the Year: Barbie Forteza (March - April 2023)

Village Pipol XCLUSIVE of the Year: Kych Minemoto (May - June 2023)

Village Pipol SPOTLIGHT of the Year: Jomar Yee (November - December 2023)

Entertainment – Film

Movie of the Year: Rewind (Star Cinema)

Movie Actor of the Year: Alden Richards (Five Breakups and a Romance)

Movie Actress of the Year: Marian Rivera (Rewind)

Movie Director of the Year: Mae Cruz-Alviar (Rewind)

Supporting Movie Actor of the Year: Teejay Marquez (Broken Heart Trips)

Supporting Movie Actress of the Year: Janella Salvador (Mallari)

Entertainment – Music and Radio

Music Video of the Year GENTO (SB19)

P-Pop Song of the Year: GENTO by SB19

Group Performer of the Year: BGYO

K-Pop Act of the Year: Hori7on

Performer of the Year: Belle Mariano (Beloved)

Composer of the Year: John Paulo Nase (GENTO)

OPM Song of the Year: EME by Moira dela Torre

Podcast of the Year: KarJack Arrest (Gandang Kara and Papa Jackson)

Radio FM Station of the Year: Energy FM 106.7

Female Radio DJ of the Year: DJ Lindsay (Energy FM 106.7)

Male Radio DJ of the Year: Papa Jackson (Energy FM 106.7)

Entertainment – TV

TV Station of the Year: GMA

TV Series of the Year (Primetime): Can't Buy Me Love (ABS-CBN Studios)

TV Series of the Year (Afternoon): Abot-Kamay na Pangarap (GMA Network)

TV Actor of the Year (Primetime): Donny Pangilinan (Can't Buy Me Love)

TV Actor of the Year (Afternoon): KD Estrada (Pira-Pirasong Paraiso)

TV Actress of the Year (Primetime): Belle Mariano (Can't Buy Me Love)

TV Actress of the Year (Afternoon): Alexa Ilacad (Pira-Pirasong Paraiso)

Fandom of the Year: BUBBLIES (DonBelle)

Love Team of the Year: DONBELLE (Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano)

Promising Male Star of the Year: Jeff Moses

Promising Female Star of the Year: Karina Bautista

BL Series of the Year: My Plantito (Puregold Channel)

BL Love Team Of The Year: Miggy Jimenez and Zaijian Jaranilla (Senior High)

K-Drama Couple of the Year: Lee Joon-Ho and Lim Yoon-A (King the Land)

K-Drama Series of the Year: Dr. Romantic 3

TV Host of the Year: Maine Mendoza (E.A.T Bulaga)

TV Supporting Actor of the Yea: Jon Lucas (Black Rider)

TV Supporting Actress of the Year: Vivoree Esclito (Can't Buy Me Love)

News Anchor of the Year: Kaladkaren (Frontline Pilipinas)

News Program of the Year: TV Patrol (ABS-CBN)

News Reporter of the Year: MJ Felipe (ABS-CBN)

Breakthrough Star of the Year: Maris Racal (Can't Buy Me Love)

Entertainment – Social Media

Breakthrough Social Media Star of the Year: Michelle Dee

Youtuber of the Year: Andrea Brillantes

Tiktok Star of the Year: Andrea Brillantes

Local Drag Queen of the Year: Arizona Brandy

Content Creator of the Year: Miss Deliciousness

Female Tiktok Face of the Year: Joyce Glorioso (@joyang.tv)

Male Tiktok Face of the Year: Hajie Alejandro (@hajie_alejandro)

Viral TikTok Video of the Year: Melai Cantiveros-Francisco

Lifestyle

Beauty Influencer of the Year: Lenie Aycardo (@lenie_aycardo)

Beauty Clinic of the Year: The Aivee Clinic

Lifestyle Influencer of the Year: Kimpoy Feliciano (@kimpoyfeliciano)

Mommy Blogger of the Year: Berlin Domingo (www.momiberlin.com)

Fashion Influencer of the Year: David Guison (@davidguison)

Author of the Year: Jonquil (A Love To Last A Lifetime)

Cosplayer of the Year: Myrtle Sarrosa

Online Streamer of the Year: Josh Cullen

Tech Vlogger of the Year: Mary Bautista

Travel Influencer of the Year: EJ Sotto

Tech Blog of the Year: YUGATECH

Entertainment Blogger of the Year: Rod Magaru (www.rodmagaru.com)

Travel

Airline of the Year: AirAsia

Hotel of the Year: Marco Polo Ortigas

Travel App of the Year: Airbnb

Dream Local Destination of the Year: La Union

Dream International Destination of the Year: Seoul, South Korea

Beach Resort of the Year: Bohol Beach Club

Tech

Mobile Phone Brand of the Year (In Partnership with Gizguide): OPPO

Home Appliances Brand of the Year: Sharp

Online Shopping Portal of the Year: Shein

Transport App of the Year: Grab

Entry Level Smartphone of the Year (under P10,000): Infinix Note 30 5G

Mid-range Smartphone of the Year (under P25,000): realme 11 Pro+

Premium Smartphone of the Year (under P40,000): Oppo Reno 10 Pro+

Flagship Smartphone of the Year (over P50,000): Honor Magic 5 Pro

Accessory Brand of the Year: Xiaomi

TV Brand of the Year: TCL

Camera Brand of the Year: Canon

Laptop Brand of the Year: Asus

Gadget Store of the Year: SAVE 'N EARN

Business

Entrepreneur of the Year: Miss Glenda (Brilliant Skin Essentials)

Beauty Cosmetic Brand of the Year: Careline

Fast Food Chain of the Year: Jollibee

Restaurant of the Year: Kenny Rogers Roasters

Bottled Water Brand of the Year: SIP Purified Water

Beverage Brand of the Year: Pepsi

Liquor Brand of the Year: San Miguel Beer

Car Brand of the Year: Nissan

Real Estate Company of the Year: DMCI Homes

Direct Selling Brand of the Year: Frontrow

Clothing Brand of the Year: H&M

Bank of the Year: BPI

Coffee Shop of the Year: Seattle's Best Coffee

Convenience Store of the Year: Lawson

Courier of the Year: J&T Express

E-Cigarette Brand of the Year: RELX

E-Wallet of the Year: GCash

HMO of the Year: Medicard

Instant Coffee Brand of The Year: Nescafe

Insurance Brand of the Year: Manulife

Internet Service Provider of the Year: Converge

Motorcycle Brand of the Year: Honda

RPG of the Year: Pokemon Scarlet Violet DLC (Teal Mask & Indigo Disk)

Supermarket of the Year: Puregold

Telco of the Year: Smart

Video Streaming Service of the Year: Netflix

Internet Provider of the Year for SME Business: Converge Business – SME

Suncreen Brand of the Year: Brilliant Skin Essentials

Having an accumulated 110 million-plus engagements and reach last year, the 5th VP Choice Awards continued to amplify the voices of the Pipol. Voting platforms included the VP Choice Awards Facebook page and the BingoPlus Voting Portal.

Finally, the 5th VP Choice Awards used the platform for advocacy. Fans sent stars on Facebook as their votes directly supported Dialysis PH Support Group Inc. Part of the proceeds from the Facebook reels will benefit the organization.

To know more about the VP Choice Awards, visit www.vpchoiceawards.com. — EUDEN VALDEZ

Editor's Note: Philstar.com is a media partner to the event.