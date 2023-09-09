^

On the Radar

Rendon Labador gets Instagram notice after Facebook, TikTok deletion; vows return

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 9, 2023 | 1:52pm
Rendon Labador gets Instagram notice after Facebook, TikTok deletion; vows return
Content creator Rendon Labador
Rendon Labador via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator and self-proclaimed motivational speaker Rendon Labador's problems continue after the deletion of his Facebook, Google and TikTok accounts. Now, he has received a notice from Instagram, too.

In his latest Instagram story today, Labador posted a screenshot of the notice he received from Instagram. The message said that his Instagram account "may be deleted" because some of his previous posts did not follow its community guidelines. 

He earlier confirmed the deletion of his Facebook page on Instagram, which is under Facebook's mother company Meta, and would release an official statement on his YouTube channel.

"Nagpapasalamat ako sa mga taong naniniwala at nagpapadala ng mensahe ngayon… Pasensya na at paralisado kaming lahat dahil dito sa pangyayari," Labador apologized to supporters, still in disbelief that his page was deleted.

The content creator then promised a return with a photo of himself doing a thinking pose inside a gym with a text above him that reads, "Pilipinas, I will be back!" and his commonly used hashtag #StayMotivated.

In a separate Instagram story, Labador shared that he was unable to receive messages from business partners and colleagues on Messenger and his personal Facebook account, and advised them to contact him through his mobile phone. He also warned about fake pages that bear his name. 

 

 

In another Instagram story, Labador said his staff had allegedly confirmed that fans of Coco Martin, star of "FPJ's Batang Quiapo," and "It's Showtime" host Vice Ganda mass reported to Facebook in order for his pages to be taken down.

Last March, Labador complained that the production of "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" was interfering with the livelihood of the people living in Quiapo and even affected his own business.

Labador again criticized Martin yesterday by sharing a report that the show had shot in Bacolor, Pampanga without proper permits and caused a traffic jam. The show's production staff claimed they did not realize their shoot had reached Bacolor as they obtained a permit to shoot in San Fernando.

Other controversial statements Labador has said in the past include calling celebrated artists Lea Salonga and Michael V out of date or "laos."

Earlier this week, Labador was already concerned his Facebook page was at risk of deletion due to supposed Community Standards violations just days after his TikTok account was deleted.

RELATED: Coco Martin to Rendon Labador: 'Sana maging successful negosyo niya'

Philstar
