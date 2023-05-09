'FPJ's Batang Quiapo' cast address alleged interruption to Quiapo livelihood

MANILA, Philippines — Cast members of "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" have addressed rumors that the show's production in Quiapo is supposedly interrupting the livelihoods of residents.

At a media conference for the series held last May 4, lead star and director Coco Martin was once again asked if "Batang Quiapo" was a disturbance to people living in Quiapo.

Coco previously responded to a claim by vlogger Rendon Labador that the show was allegedly distracting the small businesses in Quaipo and the premature closure of his new sports restobar, which later reopened.

"Alam naman natin sa industriya natin, sa bawat pinupunta na lugar lalo na pag abroad [sasabihin natin], 'Uy dito nag-shoot 'yung ano'... pupunta tayo sa restaurant, park, wherever ang location which is ganoon din sa Pilipinas," explained Coco of shooting locations — including that of "Batang Quiapo" — becoming tourist attractions.

But the actor-director acknowledged that because of social media, it is now easy to create an opinion that will criticize any given subject.

"Nagkataon lang siguro na may mga tao na hindi pabor sa akin o sa 'Batang Quiapo'," Coco continued. "Siguro noong sinabi 'yun, hindi ako alam ano ang intensyon, pero ang masasabi ko lang 'yung mga tao roon ay masaya."

Coco said that even with presence of the cast and crew, the people's lives wholly revolved around being in Quiapo.

"Nagiging tourist attraction siya sa mga tao kasi siyempre gusto nila makita [ang] shooting or kung saan ginagawa ang mga eksena. 'Yung mga ganu'n hindi na lang namin pinapansin kasi 'pag alam mo naman na hindi totoo, huwag mo nang ipagkukulang pa ng lakas," Coco finished.

His co-star Charo Santos-Concio chipped in her observation that the production respected Quiapo and its residents, and she never felt that they weren't welcome.

"Kaya nagulat ako na nagkaroon ng kaunting ingay kasi maayos naman, wala akong recollection ng pagpaparinig. Very welcome kami sa lugar, mabait sila sa amin, at ang ipagmamalaki ko [ay] maayos ang produksyon at ginagalang ng produskyon ang lugar. 'Yan ang importante sa production," Charo also said.

Another co-star Lorna Tolentino, who Coco worked with on the long-running "Ang Probinsyano," doubled down on the welcoming experience, "Kahit sa 'Ang Probinsyano' nagta-taping din kami sa Quiapo, doon nag-start ang term ko as Lily. Wala kaming naramdaman na problema."

"Batang Quiapo" also earned the ire of the Muslim community because of its portrayal in a scene early on in its run. The show immediately released a statement asking for an apology and vowed to be more sensitive moving forward.

