Tips for AuGhost Month 2023

The bagua mirror and the evil eye are believed to ward off bad energy and bad luck, especially during ghost month.

This year’s ghost month is from August 16 to September 14. The Chinese -- and those who practice Feng Shui -- believe that during ghost month, hungry spirits are able to roam freely and cast bad luck on people and influence them to do bad things.

Because of this, they believe that it is bad luck to open new business ventures, sign contracts, move houses, get married and even travel locally and internationally during this period.

Some Chinese Zodiac signs are said to be more unlucky than others during ghost month: those born in the year of the dragon, rat, rooster, and horse.

But during our Pamilya Talk, AuGHOST month episode, Feng Shui expert Master Ang assures the public that August is not doomed because of hungry ghosts. There are ways to minimize the effects of ghost month and keep, not only bad spirits, but also bad vibes away from you and your family.

Prayer is still the most effective lucky charm. Welcoming ghosts with a positive mindset reinforced by prayer is said to be a sure way to keep bad spirits at bay.

Master Ang also stressed that keeping a positive mindset and fighting bad vibes from stress and problems will also ensure that you will not be attracting bad spirits.

There are also practical and cost effective ways to minimize bad luck, especially during the ghost month. Keep a tiny pack of salt with you at all times – either in your bags or pockets. You can also put salt in front of the window, front door, or every opening of your house or establishment to discourage hungry spirits from entering. Lights should always be turned on especially at night.

Throughout the ghost month, people are also discouraged from wearing black clothes as it is said to attract bad spirits.

He also gave reminders for each sign this ghost month.

For those born during the year of the Tiger, Snake, and Dragon (known to be aggressive) - stay away from trouble and keep a cool mind. Master Ang also singled out those born in the year of the Snake to refrain from gossiping.

The laughing buddha enhances positive energy and good luck.

Those born during the year of the Pig and Goat (more gullible and easy to manipulate) should keep a strong mind and be more assertive.

People born in the year of the Monkey (known to be cunning) are advised to think things more thoroughly especially when making decisions as they are prone to be outsmarted during this ghost month.

Other zodiac signs are not as affected and are advised to just pray and keep a positive attitude.

At the end of the day, Master Ang assures that no lucky charm can bring absolute good luck if we do not put in the work to achieve our goals. Always pray, keep a positive attitude, stay away from trouble and be diligent.

