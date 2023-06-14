^

WATCH: 'Re-launch' of Timezone's first Philippine branch

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 14, 2023 | 2:21pm
Staff and executives of Timezone Ayala Center Cebu
Philstar.com / Kristofer Purnell

MANILA, Philippines — Australia-based arcade chain Timezone "re-launched" the first-ever branch in the Philippines located in Ayala Center Cebu.

Timezone first arrived in the Philippines in January 1998, and 25 years later, the inaugural branch was expanded from 600 square meters to 720 sq. m.

A majority of the new space was allocated for the Spin Zone bumper cars, making it just the second Philippine branch to have the feature after the Ayala Fairview Terraces, currently Timezone's biggest branch in the country at 2,000 square meters.

The revamped branch also features 85% brand new games including "Minecraft Dungeons Arcade," "Rabbids VR the Big Ride," "Slam n Jam Ultra," "Dinosaur Era," "Aurora Air Hockey" and "Magic Coin."

The "re-launch" was marked with a Catholic blessing and official ribbon-cutting led by Timezone President and General Manager Raffy Prats.

