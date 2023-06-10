Timezone 're-launches' first-ever Philippine branch, to open 15 new stores in next 2 years

MANILA, Philippines — Australia-based arcade chain Timezone continued to mark its 25th year in the Philippines by "re-launching" the country's first-ever branch.

Timezone first arrived in the Philippines in January 1998 at the Ayala Center Cebu's second floor near the heart of Cebu City, and that very branch was revamped with a bigger space as celebrated with a Catholic blessing and re-launch.

"I think it's good that we went full circle back after 25 years — refurbished the store, it grew a little bit from 600 square meter to 720 square meters to add the 'Spin Zone' bumper cars," said Timezone President and General Manager Raffy Prats.

Ayala Center Cebu is just the second branch in the Philippines to have the "Spin Zone" after the Ayala Fairview Terraces, currently Timezone's biggest branch in the country at 2,000 square meters.

Prats shared that most of the games in the "re-launched" branch are 85% brand new, "That's our new standard now, when we open a new store we bring in brand new games; in the past we'd open a store where half are new and others are old, the guests often experience a lull factor."

New games include "Minecraft Dungeons Arcade," "Rabbids VR the Big Ride," "Slam n Jam Ultra," "Dinosaur Era," "Aurora Air Hockey" and "Magic Coin."

WATCH: Relaunch blessing and ribbon-cutting of Timezone here at Ayala Center Cebu, the first-ever branch of the arcade franchise here in the Philippines which opened back in 1998. | via @kjpurneIIpic.twitter.com/lzAyChtXKt — Philstar Lifestyle (@PhilstarStyle) June 8, 2023

He also noted that Ayala Center Cebu wasn't just the country's first-ever store but also the first Philippine branch to incorporate the "tap and play" card system, which he said was quicker and more effective than swiping.

"The store looks great, it's doing very well, and we hope the next thing we're going to [highlight] are the party packages," continued Prats, a feature he wants to open up not just to families bringing in kids but even adults hosting corporate parties.

There is another Timezone branch on an upper level, and yet another branch in Ayala Malls Central Bloc which has a bowling lane.

"Imagine 'yung first one naiwanan, ngayon pantay na sila at high standard," Prats said. "I was told even the mall would renovate as well, so there's a chance of a bigger space in the next two years."

Other things that Prats touted were the Timezone Fun App for smartphones, and a suggestion by the priest who blessed the store to invite less fortunate children in the community for a few hours of playtime.

As Timezone looks past 25 years in the Philippines, the arcade chain is set to open 15 branches nationwide between now and 2025.

RELATED: Timezone opens largest Philippine branch in Fairview