Timezone opens largest Philippine branch in Fairview

MANILA, Philippines — Arcade gaming company Timezone recently opened its biggest branch in the Philippines in Ayala Fairview Terraces.

The new location sprawls at 2,800 square meters, and is packed with thrilling attractions, classic and trending high-octane arcade games, and immersive virtual reality (VR) zones for all ages and all types of gaming styles.

This new entertainment zone is the first-ever venue in the Philippines to have more than 160 of the latest arcade games, the famous Hologate VR attraction, the ever-popular Spin Zone Bumper Cars, and much more — ensuring maximum enjoyment for all age groups and cementing the brand as the destination to have a great time together with family and friends.

Like the brand's other venues, the experiences in the new branch are designed for all age groups to play together — whether it’s families bonding with their kids, couples going on a date, or work colleagues and friends having a friendly challenge. This venue also boasts its largest Prize Shop ever, with a gallery of attractive prize incentives for the ultimate Play-&-Win enjoyment.

“Leveling up the entertainment experience with world-class arcade games and attractions, (this new branch) is sure to win over audiences, young and old alike. Our indoor family entertainment concept provides an immersive and competitive environment that allows visitors of all ages to have a blast while spending quality time with each other,” Timezone Philippines President & General Manager Raffy Prats said.

The Fairview location is the latest branch of the Australian family entertainment chain, which has long ago established itself in Filipino culture as a site of lively and spirited outings. Visitors can choose to hang out at four full-lane bowling alleys or six short-lane bowling alleys for some fun competition or relax at the Let’s Eat snack bar, in addition to the expansive gaming area. Mainstays like the Basketball Zone, Ping-Pong Zone, Premium Music Booths, and Party Rooms round out the brand as the top choice entertainment destination for all happy occasions.

“This branch is our largest venue to date and has the most number of amusement attractions in one location," Prat said. "We are excited to welcome families and friends and we have exciting offers and prizes to kickstart their fun."

