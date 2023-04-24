^

Vintage vibes? Classic scooters are making a comeback on Metro Manila roads

April 24, 2023
Statistics have recorded an astounding 7.1% growth in motorcycle sales since 2022 which is the highest ever and puts the Philippines within the top five motorcycle sales in the world. 
MANILA, Philippinse ‚ They say that “Classics never go out of style” and in true old fashion (pun intended), the roads of Metro Manila have been the ultimate stage for the resurgence of retro style scooters.

In today’s world where gas prices fluctuate at an undeniably unpredictable rate, and the rise of the pandemic has pushed most people to opt for alternative solutions for their daily commute, most people have invested in buying their own motorcycles as a means of daily transport.

Automatic scooters hold about 58% of market share, and Mopeds holding a 16% market share.

Classic scooters make their comeback

From late 2021 to early 2022, you may have noticed an increase in sightings of the classic scooter, which is a 1947 cultural icon. Its design is undeniably charming and the retro design definitely adds character to this stylish scooter.

Founded in 1911 in Pesaro, Italy, Benelli, the second oldest motorcycle brand in the world, has also dipped its toe in bringing back the classic scooter design with the release of the Benelli Panarea 125 last 2020. 

It is considered their fastest-moving model in terms of unit sales since its release which only goes to show how this classic design is still deemed as a (sort of) oldie but a goodie in not only the motorcycle community and novices but for amateur and newbie riders as well.

“Two wheels are no longer for basic commuting but the expression of an emerging lifestyle from today’s generation of motorcyclists. Riding Classic scooters showed the pure passion of yesteryears for today’s modern world. Thus Benelli’s tagline ‘Pura Passione dal 1911’ or Pure Passion since 1911,” says Benelli Philippines President Ager Kiocho.

On May 21, 2023 the Benelli Panarea community will be hosting the first-ever “Classic Panarea Sessions,” a grand meet-up of all Benelli Panarea owners across Luzon to showcase their support for the classic and iconic brand in none other than within the rustic and timeless walls of Intramuros in Manila.

 

For tickets and information on the event you may e-mail [email protected]

