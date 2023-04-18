How Philippines' first completely visually-impaired Bar passer overcame challenges in studying Law

Former University of Baguio Dean of Law and Narvacan, Ilocos Sur Mayor Pablito Sanidad Sr., (right) with Anthony Mark Emocling (left), the first visually impaired bar passer in the Philippines. Emocling is among the 3,992 passers of the 2022 Bar Examinations.

MANILA, Philippines — Among the 3,992 who passed the 2022 Bar Examinations, Anthony Mark Emocling stands out because his story is a rare feat.

His is a story that defied the odds stacked against him — Emocling is the first-ever completely visually-impaired Bar passer in the country.

"Sobrang saya. Parang ang daming pakiramdam. Ang saya mo tapos naiyak ka," said the new lawyer during his interview with ABS-CBN News.

The young Emocling wanted to be a policeman, as he told the Philippine Information Agency-Cordillera (PIA Cordillera).

But the 10-year-old boy was stricken with Retinal Detachment, a condition that occurs when the retina is "pulled away from its normal position at the back of the eye."

The condition blinded the young boy, but it did not stop him from dreaming. When becoming a policeman seemed impossible, the young Emocling grew fascinated by lawyers.

“During that time, I was lent a radio by my grandfather, and every day, I listened to talk radio programs, and there were lawyers that were being interviewed. I was so fascinated and amazed by the way they talked and explained things," he told PIA-Cordillera.

Instead of taking Criminology or a related course, Emocling took up Political Science and later proceeded to law school.

Fate must have had a hand in Emocling's story. When he was a boy, he listened to Pablito Sanidad Sr., the 1967 Bar topnotcher who he will later meet as the Dean of Law at his alma mater, University of Baguio.

Challenges continued to hound the aspiring lawyer. The limited number of resource materials for visually impaired students like him and stereotyping were among the issues he had to deal with while he was studying.

He had a strong support group. His father was a taxi driver, while his mother was a food vendor. His perseverance to hurdle whatever comes along his way also helped him achieve his dreams.

“They never gave up on me. They believed in my abilities (and) that I can do it. I also have good friends that supported my dreams, and they are the ones who also helped me in reviews," he said.

Emocling's story is among the thousands of inspiring stories at this year's Bar exams. His is truly one incredible and exceptional story that is one for the books.

