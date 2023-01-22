Great year for romance: Joseph Chau's forecast for the Year of the Water Rabbit

MANILA, Philippines — Just as it has always done in honor of its Chinese heritage, Marco Polo Ortigas Manila celebrates the Chinese New Year in style with activities and promotions spanning the entire month of January.

Aside from making the traditional nian gao, or tikoy, available in different shapes and flavors and a 10-course Lucky Rabbit Chinese New Year Menu at Lung Hin, the hotel hosted a 2023 forecast reading by Feng Shui Master Joseph Chau last January 20.

He is known to be a primary figure and expert in Chinese geomancy, having mastered the ancient Asian tradition and created a Feng Shui compass that can lead people on a better — and luckier — path to prosperity. It's no small wonder this forecast reading has been highly anticipated.

He released his general forecast for the Year of the Water Rabbit, with a more detailed forecast for each sign coming in the next few days.

This will be a great year for romance and academic advancement.

A good year to upgrade yourself and enhance your self-worth.

Promotions are in the offing for hardworking employees.

Work hard at maintaining a good relationship with others to keep the harmony intact.

Focus on your own business and do not dip your finger into other people’s pie.

The Golden Treasure Box lucky star is present.

Finances will be stable for most people and even prosperous for some.

Business pursuits in the fields of tourism, hotels, trading, logistics, transportation, education, fashion, design, furniture making, chemical and industrial production, restaurants, as well as computer and technology will prosper.

It will be a slow year for construction, real estate, baking and machinery.

Try to keep your health in check. There is a real risk of head injury, cervical infarction, bone pain, liver problems and lung problems.

Transportation accidents, typhoons, flooding, landslides, big fires, earthquakes and water hazards will occur in the northwest part of the world.

