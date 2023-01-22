^

On the Radar

Great year for romance: Joseph Chau's forecast for the Year of the Water Rabbit

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
January 22, 2023 | 10:00am
Great year for romance: Joseph Chau's forecast for the Year of the Water Rabbit
Lung Hin Executive Chef Raymond Yeung, Feng Shui Master Joseph Chau and Marco Polo Ortigas Manila General Manager Colin Healy.
Released

MANILA, Philippines — Just as it has always done in honor of its Chinese heritage, Marco Polo Ortigas Manila celebrates the Chinese New Year in style with activities and promotions spanning the entire month of January.

Aside from making the traditional nian gao, or tikoy, available in different shapes and flavors and a 10-course Lucky Rabbit Chinese New Year Menu at Lung Hin, the hotel hosted a 2023 forecast reading by Feng Shui Master Joseph Chau last January 20.

He is known to be a primary figure and expert in Chinese geomancy, having mastered the ancient Asian tradition and created a Feng Shui compass that can lead people on a better — and luckier — path to prosperity. It's no small wonder this forecast reading has been highly anticipated.

He released his general forecast for the Year of the Water Rabbit, with a more detailed forecast for each sign coming in the next few days.

  • This will be a great year for romance and academic advancement.
  • A good year to upgrade yourself and enhance your self-worth.
  • Promotions are in the offing for hardworking employees.
  • Work hard at maintaining a good relationship with others to keep the harmony intact.
  • Focus on your own business and do not dip your finger into other people’s pie.
  • The Golden Treasure Box lucky star is present.
  • Finances will be stable for most people and even prosperous for some.
  • Business pursuits in the fields of tourism, hotels, trading, logistics, transportation, education, fashion, design, furniture making, chemical and industrial production, restaurants, as well as computer and technology will prosper.
  • It will be a slow year for construction, real estate, baking and machinery.
  • Try to keep your health in check. There is a real risk of head injury, cervical infarction, bone pain, liver problems and lung problems. 
  • Transportation accidents, typhoons, flooding, landslides, big fires, earthquakes and water hazards will occur in the northwest part of the world.

RELATED: Ang pao, tikoy, food hampers: Chinese New Year 2023 gift ideas

 

CHINESE NEW YEAR

CHINESE YEAR OF THE RABBIT

MASTER JOSEPH CHAU
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Great year for romance: Joseph Chau's forecast for the Year of the Water Rabbit
2 hours ago

Great year for romance: Joseph Chau's forecast for the Year of the Water Rabbit

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 2 hours ago
He is known to be a primary figure and expert in Chinese geomancy, having mastered the ancient Asian tradition and created...
On the Radar
fbtw
Australian rangers find 'monster' 2.7 kg cane toad
19 hours ago

Australian rangers find 'monster' 2.7 kg cane toad

19 hours ago
Australian rangers have killed an invasive "monster" cane toad discovered in the wilds of a coastal park -- a warty...
On the Radar
fbtw
Bowling, mini-golf, escape rooms among most popular first date ideas
20 hours ago

Bowling, mini-golf, escape rooms among most popular first date ideas

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
Taking someone out for a game of bowling or miniature golf has been found to be the most popular activities to do on a first...
On the Radar
fbtw
Mexican students intoxicated by TikTok challenge
1 day ago

Mexican students intoxicated by TikTok challenge

By Agence France-Presse | 1 day ago
Mexican authorities are warning about the dangers of a viral TikTok challenge that has left school students intoxicated after...
On the Radar
fbtw
Kat Alano digs at cake-smearing incident, rape in viral tweet on cancel culture
1 day ago

Kat Alano digs at cake-smearing incident, rape in viral tweet on cancel culture

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Former host and model Kat Alano has seemingly joined the online conversation regarding Alex Gonzaga's controversial smearing...
On the Radar
fbtw
Gabriela says Alex Gonzaga doing 'damage control' in signed letter by waiter
1 day ago

Gabriela says Alex Gonzaga doing 'damage control' in signed letter by waiter

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
The issues just keep piling up for actress-vlogger Alex Gonzaga, who is still feeling the heat from her controversial smearing...
On the Radar
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with