Ang pao, tikoy, food hampers: Chinese New Year 2023 gift ideas

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 21, 2023 | 4:19pm
A store owner displays an ornament for sale featuring a golden Rabbit at his shop in Chinatown district of Manila on Jan. 20, 2023, ahead of the Lunar New Year of the Rabbit which falls on January 22.
AFP/Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — This year's Chinese New Year falls on January 22, and it is never too late to think of ideas to give to start an auspicious year. 

Here are some thoughtful and meaningful items that you can gift to your family, friends or colleagues: 

1. Food hampers or special Chinese New Year food menu sets

Many grocery stores offer curated baskets that have all these auspicious items in it. Even hotels and restaurants are annually offering Chinese New Year sets that already feature a sumptous spread such as Nian gao (tikoy), Peking Duck, Yee Sang Salad, Yang Chow, Noodles and Steamed Fish. 

2. Tikoy 

A box of tikoy (sweet glutinous rice cake) will go a long way. Classic tikoys can be deep-fried, while newer versions come with fillings. This sticky treat is given with the hope for the continued bond or strong relationship of the family or between friends. 

3. Ang pao (red envelop)

Who doesn't want to receive money for the new year? The red, ornately designed envelops symbolize good luck and wards off evil spirits. If giving a physical envelop is not possible, by all means, digital or e-money can be the ang pao for the tech-savvy. 

4. Tea packets

Tea-drinking has been ingrained in most Chinese cultures, and it is a perfect gift this season. There are many types of teas readily sold in groceries and specialty tea shops. For the safe option, go for green tea or black tea. It's better if you know your friend or kin's preference so you can pick up special tea blends that they will surely appreciate. 

5. Lucky items or Chinese Zodiac animal items

There are quite a lot of lucky items that serve specific purposes such as for money luck and well-being (e.g. Laughing Buddha or Lucky Bamboo). You can get the animal item in the 12 Chinese Zodiac for friends and families (cat and buffalo instead of rabbit and ox for your Vietnamese friends). 

RELATED: Luckiest things to do in Hong Kong at Chinese New Year

CHINESE NEW YEAR

CHINESE YEAR OF THE RABBIT

LUNAR NEW YEAR
Here are some thoughtful and meaningful items that you can gift to your family, friends or colleagues: 
