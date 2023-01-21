Battle of Two Tonis: Toni Gonzaga, Otin G draw crowds to their concerts

Singer-actress Toni Gonzaga celebrated her 20th anniversary concert at the Araneta Coliseum last night, while her impersonator, Otin G, held her own wacky online concert at the same time.

MANILA, Philippines — Last night, two Tonis held shows for their fans. The original, Toni Gonzaga, saw her fans troop to the Araneta Coliseum with their lightsticks, while her impersonator, Otin G, held a wacky show that had her viewers laughing.

It was a mish-mash of a show that attempted to squeeze all genres in one show.

The host-actress saw it fit to celebrate her 20th anniversary concert at the Big Dome with the usual suspects, that includes her currently controversial sister Alex Gonzaga and '90s rapper Andrew E.

Apart from her own songs and cover of pop hits Katy Perry's "Roar" and David Guetta and SIA's "Titanium," the singer also managed to sing a worship song. She also got a special message from her wedding ninong, President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., who was at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland at the time of her concert.

Her sister sang some of her novelty songs, while Andrew E dished out his '90s signature songs.

It looked like the actress was backed by her supporters and allies for her two-decade stint in the entertainment scene. Several days before last night's concert, there were rumors that her anniversary show did not do well.

Meanwhile, her impersonator Otin G, managed to draw in her crowd for a night of impersonation and laughs.

She mostly sang most of the songs associated with her favorite subject, Toni, and even more.

As expected, it poked fun at themselves and on issues and personalities that are currently hogging the limelight.

Popular online personality Sassagurl was a guest. There's also guest who did a satire of Alex's controversial cake-smearing 35th birthday bash.

Ladies, this is your last chance to impress me. Prior to tonight, you were asked to prepare for a lip sync of Sia’s Titanium.



The two concerts last night are still trending as of press time. The hashtags #PaalamToniGonzaga, #IamOtin and even "Andrew E" and "Araneta" are currently still trending on Twitter.

