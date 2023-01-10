Cristy Fermin recalls how she allegedly paid for Toni Gonzaga's concert tickets she thought were free

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin claimed that Toni Gonzaga's mom Pinty gave her concert tickets, but she was asked to pay for them.

In an episode of "Showbiz Now Na," Cristy said her "Juicy" co-host Alex Gonzaga gave her tickets during one of their tapings for their showbiz-oriented show back in 2018, but she was shocked when the actress' mother later asked for payment.

"Nong nasa 'Juicy' pa ko, concert ni Toni Gonzaga, Araneta din, nagpadala si Mommy Pinty ng ticket kay Alex. Binigay sa akin lima. Tapos ako naman natutuwa. Tapos sa isang taping namin, lumapit sa akin si Alex, 'Nanay 'yun daw pong bayad sa tickets sa concert ni ate,'" Cristy said.

The veteran host said she paid for the tickets but didn't watch the concert.

"Pinabayaran sa akin ni Mommy Pinty, totoo pinabayaran. Binayaran ko, pinamigay namin. Hindi rin namin pinanood," she said.

Meanwhile, in a report by Reggee Bonoan in Bandera, a source told the columnist that the ticket sales to the anniversary concert of Toni on January 20 at the Araneta Coliseum is not doing well as hoped.

The source also claimed that Mommy Pinty recently bought 500 tickets to the concert.

