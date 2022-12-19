Shop for all your favorite Brother products in its new concept store at SM Fairview

The concept store will carry the complete range of Brother products, which includes printers, scanners, labeling machines, cutters and sewing and embroidery machines. Shoppers will also enjoy special holiday promos and discounts.

MANILA, Philippines – Brother International Philippines Corp. recently opened the company’s fifth concept store in the Philippines located on the 3/F Cyberzone at SM Fairview, Quezon City last December 9.

Glenn Hocson, president of Brother International Philippines Corporation, was there to greet the media and formally invite customers to visit the store and enjoy the brand’s products. He was joined by Rolando Raval, chief operating officer of Upson International Corporation, the largest retailer of IT products.

“The Brother concept store is part of our commitment to giving shoppers an improved shopping experience. They can see the complete range of products, interact with the different features and get recommendations from our experienced staff,” said Hocson.

Hocson adds that the new store is part of Brother’s growth and commitment to making IT products more affordable and accessible as the Philippines marches into the digital age.

“Brother International Corporation Philippines and Upson have a strong relationship that has lasted for more than 20 years. These two brands have lifted each other up and have a beneficial partnership that will endure for many years more. We are always here to support Upson’s expansion and growth and we know we can count on them with our own growth endeavors,” he said.

Aside from the SM Fairview branch, Brother concepts stores are located in Gaisano Mall, Davao, SM City North Edsa Annex, Limketkai Center, Cagayan de Oro City and SM City Cabanatuan, Nueva Ecija.

For more information on Brother products, and to find the nearest store near you, visit the Facebook page or call the Brother Helpdesk Hotline at (02) 8 581-9898.