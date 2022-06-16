^

My father, my hero: 4 ways to celebrate all 'Super Dads' with SM Supermalls

June 16, 2022 | 3:35pm
My father, my hero: 4 ways to celebrate all 'Super Dads' with SM Supermalls
Head on to your favorite SM mall and show your dad the grandest time this Father’s Day.
MANILA, Philippines — Father’s Day is a reminder of the important and sometimes overlooked role that dads play in our lives. Everybody who has played a father figure in our lives should be honored and celebrated. And because they carry many responsibilities in our homes, our super dads deserve an abundance of love and appreciation on their special day.

This June, show them an aweSM time by bringing them somewhere special or taking them shopping—this should be much more than a "Hallmark holiday."

1. Buy him something 'super'

From June 17 to 19, enjoy an exclusive three-day mall-wide sale just for your Super Dad. Score some of the hottest deals in fashion, accessories, gadgets and gizmos at a discounted price.

Take him to the Dad’s Hall at SM Supermalls and buy him cool merch and collectibles or take him there to see the vintage car and big bike exhibit.

2. Treat him to a feast fit for a king

My father, my hero: 4 ways to celebrate all 'Super Dads' with SM Supermalls

They say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. So, on his special day, indulge him with a feast.

Bring the whole family and order all his favorites! A lot of restaurants are giving away super dining deals until June 19.

3. Do the Super Dad TikTok Challenge

My father, my hero: 4 ways to celebrate all 'Super Dads' with SM Supermalls

Join SM Supermalls’ Super Dad TikTok Challenge until June 19 and go twinning with your real-life superhero and bust those moves on TikTok! You might be one of the lucky winners of SM gift certificates.

4. Furdads are Super Dads too!

My father, my hero: 4 ways to celebrate all 'Super Dads' with SM Supermalls

To recognize how important furdads are to their furbabies, SM Supermalls will be hosting a Pack Walk Costume Parade and Contest at the Paw Park!

Dress up as a hero with your furbaby as a sidekick and get a chance to win prizes. Visit www.smsupermalls.com and drop by the Paw Park nearest you!

As we celebrate this special day for our Super Dads, may you be reminded of his unconditional love for you and your family. Honor your Super Dads this June, and spend quality time with them. That could just be the best gift you can give them.

So head on to your favorite SM mall and show your dad the grandest time this Father’s Day. The King of the Household and our hearts deserve to be celebrated. 

 

For more information, visit www.smsupermalls.com. To get the latest updates, follow SM Supermalls on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube @smsupermalls.

