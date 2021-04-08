THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
^
Lucky memes: Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola wedding memes to brighten up your day
TV host Luis Manzano on his wedding
Luis Manzano via Facebook

Lucky memes: Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola wedding memes to brighten up your day

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 8, 2021 - 12:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — The wedding of Kapamilya couple Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola has given birth to memes on social media. 

Last Sunday, the couple announced their marriage through a video on Jessy's YouTube channel. 

The celebrity couple exchanged their wedding vows at The Farm in Lipa City, Batangas, officiated by Mayor Eric Africa. 

In his Facebook account, Luis posted a photo of him that became a meme. He then asked his followers to create more memes. 

 

Go, ibagsak niyo pa pinaka laughtrip na Memes ko na nakita niyo o gawa niyo! ????????????????

Posted by Lucky Manzano on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

 

“Go, ibagsak niyo pa pinaka laughtrip na Memes ko na nakita niyo o gawa niyo!” Luis wrote. 

Social media users commented memes on the post and even shared it on their Facebook accounts.

 

Posted by Note. on Monday, April 5, 2021
Posted by SJ Camoro on Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Posted by Yorskie Rick on Monday, April 5, 2021

Luis Manzano memes part 4 Like for more

Posted by Baste Gaming on Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Posted by Alizah Floruós on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Y naman ganun?? ???????????? sorry pareng Luis Manzano paheram ng pic mo ????

Posted by Mary Binaobawan on Monday, April 5, 2021

Dama ka namin Luis Manzano???? ctto.

Posted by Memes & Shitposts on Tuesday, April 6, 2021
JESSY MENDIOLA AT LUIS MANZANO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Lucky memes: Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola wedding memes to brighten up your day
1 hour ago
Lucky memes: Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola wedding memes to brighten up your day
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
The wedding of Kapamilya couple Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola has given birth to memes on social media. 
On the Radar
fbfb
Toddler plays with parent's phone, sends 'secret code' via US&nbsp;nuclear weapons agency
21 hours ago
Toddler plays with parent's phone, sends 'secret code' via US nuclear weapons agency
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
A child unintentionally created tensions by posting a tweet in the official account of US Strategic Command.
On the Radar
fbfb
From Sputnik-1 to Sputnik V: Russian scientific achievements
22 hours ago
From Sputnik-1 to Sputnik V: Russian scientific achievements
22 hours ago
Russia boasts a rich history of scientific invention across a wide variety of fields, from the Sputnik satellite to the coronavirus...
On the Radar
fbfb
'Stop prank calling firefighters': Internet users lambast prank callers
1 day ago
'Stop prank calling firefighters': Internet users lambast prank callers
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Social media users showed their ire to a prank caller who phoned the Bureau of Fire Protection for a non-existent fire...
On the Radar
fbfb
Job openings at Philstar Global Corp.
1 day ago
Job openings at Philstar Global Corp.
1 day ago
These are the current job openings for Philstar Global Corp., which runs top digital publications Philstar.com and Interaksyon,...
On the Radar
fbfb
'Ang Probinsyano' stars Enzo Pineda, Vance Larena put spotlight on Ivermectin
2 days ago
'Ang Probinsyano' stars Enzo Pineda, Vance Larena put spotlight on Ivermectin
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
(Updated) "Ang Probinsyano" stars Enzo Pineda and Vance Larena put a spotlight on the possibility of Ivermectin as a treatment...
On the Radar
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with