Lucky memes: Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola wedding memes to brighten up your day

MANILA, Philippines — The wedding of Kapamilya couple Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola has given birth to memes on social media.

Last Sunday, the couple announced their marriage through a video on Jessy's YouTube channel.

The celebrity couple exchanged their wedding vows at The Farm in Lipa City, Batangas, officiated by Mayor Eric Africa.

In his Facebook account, Luis posted a photo of him that became a meme. He then asked his followers to create more memes.

Go, ibagsak niyo pa pinaka laughtrip na Memes ko na nakita niyo o gawa niyo! ???????????????? Posted by Lucky Manzano on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

“Go, ibagsak niyo pa pinaka laughtrip na Memes ko na nakita niyo o gawa niyo!” Luis wrote.

Social media users commented memes on the post and even shared it on their Facebook accounts.

Luis Manzano memes part 4 Like for more Posted by Baste Gaming on Tuesday, April 6, 2021