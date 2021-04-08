Lucky memes: Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola wedding memes to brighten up your day
MANILA, Philippines — The wedding of Kapamilya couple Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola has given birth to memes on social media.
Last Sunday, the couple announced their marriage through a video on Jessy's YouTube channel.
The celebrity couple exchanged their wedding vows at The Farm in Lipa City, Batangas, officiated by Mayor Eric Africa.
In his Facebook account, Luis posted a photo of him that became a meme. He then asked his followers to create more memes.
Go, ibagsak niyo pa pinaka laughtrip na Memes ko na nakita niyo o gawa niyo! ????????????????Posted by Lucky Manzano on Tuesday, April 6, 2021
“Go, ibagsak niyo pa pinaka laughtrip na Memes ko na nakita niyo o gawa niyo!” Luis wrote.
Social media users commented memes on the post and even shared it on their Facebook accounts.
