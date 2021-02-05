Love is in the air: Philippines logs first ever wedding in a commercial flight

MANILA, Philippines — Not even COVID-19 could stop a couple in love from tying the knot at 30,000 feet.

Kristoffer "Topy" Rustia only once dreamed of seeing his fiancee Micah Cura walking down the aircraft aisle with her wedding gown instead of her cabin crew uniform.

His dream became a reality recently when they wed aboard AirAsia flight Z2 225 bound for Caticlan, reportedly the first wedding onboard a commercial flight in the Philippines.

Their love story is as dreamy as their wedding. It is like destiny had a hand in it. Although both studied in the same university, they did not cross paths until they had their initial cabin crew training in Malaysia in 2018.

While the world was shocked with the emergence of COVID-19 in December of 2019, Topy and Micah welcomed their baby girl in the same month.

”2020 was filled with uncertainties and challenges for everyone in the airline industry but we are always reminded of our love for each other, and a promise of a brighter future for our daughter,” Topy said.

A year later, last December 2020, Topy proposed to Micah. Both were dreaming of getting married in flight. To their delight, their Allstar colleagues worked to make their dream come true.

“As crazy as it may seem, I envisioned Micah walking down the aisle in one of our flights wearing her lovely gown, not her cabin crew uniform. It seemed like it would be impossible, knowing that we work as flight attendants but AirAsia made it happen," Topy shared.

Micah is a lucky bride is among the few in the world to be wed onboard and she expressed her gratitude for such a dream come true.

“Topy and I are grateful beyond words. It's one thing to get married, it's another to fulfill that dream in a place where we started our journey together -- inside the aircraft. Our prayer is that we are able to inspire people to just hang on, and never lose hope because there are still many things to be thankful for, despite the many challenges brought by the pandemic,” Micah enthused.

While working on gifting their own with a dream wedding to remember, AirAsia made the necessary preparations, security and risk assessment to ensure that health and safety protocols were observed during the flight.

The airline's spokesperson Steve Dailisan said, “Indeed, love is in the air! Congratulations to our newlyweds! Dreaming big and making it happen. We hope that your story inspires people to never give up on spreading love. We are very happy to have been part of this historic union, the first wedding onboard a commercial aircraft in the Philippines, flying to one of the World’s best islands, Boracay.”

The couple and their families were welcomed with an early reception at the airline's five-star hotel partner, The Lind Boracay. They also spent their honeymoon in the hotel with the perfect view of the island’s well known sunset by the beach.