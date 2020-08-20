Grade 12 student who delivers products on roller blades gets bike from Gretchen Ho

MANILA, Philippines — A boy delivering his products using his roller blades became viral on social media after his mom posted his photos.

In his Facebook account, Kean Ramos thanked all the people who shared his story on social media.

To da rescue!! OUR FIRST BIKE RECIPIENT: 18 y/o Kean Arcilla Ramos from Muntinlupa receives a bike from the... Posted by Gretchen Ho on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

"SALAMAT SA LAHAT NG SUPORTA AT MOTIVATION NA BINIGAY NYO, SA LAHAT NG NAGNAIS NA TUMULONG AT TUMULONG MISMO, SA LAHAT NG NAGSHARE AT COMMENT, SA LAHAT NG NAINSPIRE KO, SA LAHAT NG NAGING KASANGKAPAN NI GOD AT SA MGA BUMILI NG COFFEE AND CHUCKIE JELLY NA TINITINDA KO AT SA MGA MORAL SUPPORT NA HINIHINGI KO. TO GOD BE THE GLORY," he wrote.

Kapamilya TV host Gretchen Ho, who will give 50 bikes to deserving people, posted a video of Kean on her Facebook.

"Mukhang nangangailangan si Kean ng bisikleta Abangan. #DonateABikeSaveAJob," Gretchen wrote.

In another post, Gretchen shared that Kean is the first recipient of her “Donate a Bike, Save a Job” project that aims to give away bicycles to the needy.

“18 y/o Kean Arcilla Ramos from Muntinlupa receives a bike from the #DonateABikeSaveAJob project. Nagkasakit kasi si tatay kaya siya na lang daw maghanapbuhay. Eh wala pa siyang lisensya!! Kaya nagrollerblades para sa coffee jelly business niya!” Gretchen wrote.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Kean said he started his business after his father suffered from prostate enlargement.



"Bale ayun po, nagkasakit po kasi si daddy last month, enlargement of prostate therefore kailangan syang icatether to be able to urinate. Naiyak na lang ako nung pagkauwi nya po nakita ko sya nakacatether na since di po sya makaihi so ayun po he was unable to work due to his situation so nag isip po ako na ayoko pong mawalan kami ng tirahan and maputulan ng kuryenta at tubig, may natitira pa po akong pera na ipon, 500 pesos ginawa kong pampuhunan pang coffee jelly ko po tapos kulang po ako ng 300, for bottles tas hopefully meron extra money pa si daddy and pinahiram nya ako," Kean narrated.

"Hanggang sa pinapaikot ikot ko na po yung pera. Sumugal po ako hoping na sana lumago para makatulong po ako sa monthly bills namin, di ko naman po ineexpect na ganto kagrabeng blessing matatanggap ko kay God," he added.

Kean said he does not charge a delivery free for delivering his products on rollerblades.



"Salamat po sa Dios at lagi akong ginagabayan ng Panginoon sa aking paglalakbay kahit na mahirap, masakit sa likod at paa dahil sa bigat ng dala ko. Almost 2 kilometers po yung inabot ko makapagdeliver lang and it is free," he said.

"It was my first time delivering orders using roller skates (August 17 2020) tas si mama kasi mahilig magpicture po yun sa amin tas ginawa nya inupload nya po yung picture ko, di ko po alam na biglang isheshare ng mga kaibigan at family ko tas hanggang sa lumago ng lumago tas may mga netizens pong nag mention kay ms gretchen ho at dun nya po ako nareach out. Thanks be to God. To God be all the glory!"

