Gretchen Ho to give away free 50 bikes to 'deserving' Pinoys

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya host Gretchen Ho announced that she's giving away 50 bikes to deserving people.

In her Instagram account, the former Lady Eagle said people who want the bike can apply on the link posted on her bio.

"Giving away 50 BIKES to 50 deserving people. Because a BIKE can spell the difference between keeping a livelihood or not," Gretchen said.

"If you are in need of 1, you may APPLY via the LINK on my BIO. You need to JUSTIFY WHY YOU ARE DESERVING, and you need to show proof when my team contacts you," she added.

She also said that people can also nominate for someone deserving.

"You may also nominate someone lalo na kung wala silang internet but we'll go through the same verification process. We’ll be giving these away after MECQ," she said.

The former UAAP standout said the bikes came from overseas.

"This took quite some time because we had them shipped from abroad, but I’ve used them and both mountain & folding bikes are of good quality," she said.

For people who also wanted to donate bikes, Gretchen said that she's open for donations.

"If you want to be part of this project, you may CONTRIBUTE CASH DONATIONS, just send me a message via social media or email at gretchen@womaninaction.ph," she said.

"Let’s empower people to continue fighting for their dreams by giving them a ride!" she added.