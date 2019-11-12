ALLURE
This undated photo shows Metro Manila Development Authority K9 Corps' rescue dog named “Farah” who passed away on Nov. 12, 2019.
MMDA K9 Corps/Facebook
MMDA K-9 corps bid farewell to rescue dog ‘Farah’
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - November 12, 2019 - 4:16pm

MANILA, Philippines— The Metro Manila Development Authority K9 Corps paid tribute to their rescue dog named “Farah” who passed away on Tuesday.

“Today we lost a seasoned veteran. With a successful live find under her belt, Farah demonstrated obedience and willingness to work under the intense stress and pressure of deployment,” the MMDA K9 Corps said on a Facebook post.

“We will miss working and training with you. We know that you will get a hero's welcome in heaven. Thank you, Farah, for your service,” it added.

Farah was one of the four-legged heroes who helped in the search and rescue operations when an earthquake struck central Luzon in April.

READ: Quake rescue dogs get salute

She and her fellow Senior K-9s Billy and Thunder joined the search and rescue efforts in a four-story supermarket in Porac, Pampanga that collapsed during the quake.

Last October 25, Farah attended a disaster preparedness and resilience canine panelists talk where search and rescue was discussed.

Farah joined the MMDA K9 Corps last year.

Before she was designated as a disaster puppy, Farah was trained on her stability and tested on obedience under stress. She began training in May 2018.  

FARAH K9 MMDA MMDA K9 CORPS ZAMBALES QUAKE
