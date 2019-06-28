MOTHER'S DAY
Singing-songwriting duo Leanne and Naara will be performing on the Intramuros Main Stage during Fete's second week opening this Friday.
Photo Release
Ready for more music on #FetePH25’s 2nd weekend?
(Philstar.com) - June 28, 2019 - 11:00am

MANILA, Philippines — After what many fans consider the best staging of Fete de la Musique in 25 years last weekend, with over 2,200 artists in two main stages and 52 pocket venues, #FetePH25 is bringing its anniversary fete-stivities to more Pinoy music fans outside Makati City.

Fete de la Musique will be staging more free concerts in Puerta Real Gardens in Intramuros on June 28, and in Baguio, Batangas, Bulacan, Laguna, Palawan, and Pampanga on June 29.

The Intramuros Main Stage, co-produced with the Intramuros Administration, presents an exciting lineup of performers including alternative rock band Sandwich, singing-songwriting duo Leanne and Naara, hip-hop group Stick Figgas, independent jazz, soul and funk band Extrapolation, indie-folk band Munimuni, and The Vowels They Orbit, Rice Lucido, and One Click Straight + Ena Mori. Performances are set to begin at 4:45 p.m.

Also not to be missed at the Intramuros Main Stage is the All-Female French-Filipino medley with Radha, Fatima Palma-Loo, and Vanessa Monot.

Aside from the performances, the winner of the #FeteStories social media contest will also be announced at the Intramuros Main Stage. Voting for the best #FeteStories video is until 12 p.m. of June 27 on the Fete PH app.

On June 29, Malcolm Square in Baguio City will host Kat Agarrado, Brass Pas Pas Pas Pas, Jensen Gomez, and many more artists.

On the same day, there will also be five Fete de la Musique stages in Laguna (one in Pagsanjan and four in Los Baños), three in Palawan, and one each in Batangas, Bulacan, and Pampanga.

To cap off the anniversary festivities, DocDef and Gabi Na Naman Productions will host a closing party on June 29 at 20:20, La Fuerza Plaza 1 in Makati. The lineup includes Orange & Lemons, The Ransom Collective, Munimuni, The Bloomfields, Cheats, Never The Strangers, Oh, Flamingo!, Shirebound and Busking, Coeli, Carousel Casualties, Basically Saturday Night, Any Names Okay, and many more.

To know more about Fête de la Musique’s milestone year in the Philippines, download the Fête PH app and follow www.facebook.com/FetePH.

