Lactacyd Womenâ€™s Run PH 2026 expands nationwide with first-ever series

Lactacyd Women’s Run PH 2026 expands nationwide with first-ever series

MANILA, Philippines — Lactacyd Women’s Run PH returns this October 25 with an even bigger vision as it takes over the iconic Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati City and officially launches the first-ever Lactacyd Women’s Run PH Series.

Celebrating National Awareness on Women’s Health Month, the expanded multi-city run series will kick off in Makati City before rolling out to Davao and Iloilo, bringing its advocacy for women’s health, wellness and empowerment to more Filipinas across the country.

Carrying the theme “Bigger, Bolder, Stronger,” this new chapter, together with Lactacyd, marks the evolution of Women’s Run PH from a single race into a nationwide movement that empowers women to listen to their bodies and respond with care—building confidence, strength and self-belief through movement and community.

As the Official Title Sponsor, Lactacyd continues to champion women’s wellness and intimate health, encouraging women to prioritize self-care as an essential part of living their best from within.

The expansion comes on the heels of a landmark year for both Women’s Run PH and Lactacyd.

In 2025, Lactacyd Women’s Run PH gathered a record-breaking 10,600 participants, demonstrating the growing demand for women-centered fitness events and wellness communities.

At the same time, Lactacyd strengthened its commitment to women’s care through key innovations, including its product reformulation and the launch of Lactacyd Body Wash, with more exciting developments ahead as the brand continues to grow and support women through every stage of life.

“Lactacyd Women’s Run PH has always been about creating a space where women feel empowered, supported and celebrated. With the launch of the Lactacyd Women’s Run PH Series, we are bringing that experience to more communities across the country and inspiring even more women to prioritize their health, embrace movement and discover their strength together,” Nicole Dela Cruz, founder and CEO of Women’s Run PH, said.

“Lactacyd has always believed that confidence starts with proper self-care. Through the Lactacyd Women’s Run PH Series, we hope to encourage more women to listen to their bodies, take charge of their wellness and celebrate what they are capable of achieving. We are excited to bring this advocacy to more Filipinas nationwide and continue empowering them to be their best from within,” Jamie Superable-Martin, brand manager of Lactacyd, said.

More than just a running event, the Lactacyd Women’s Run PH Series serves as a platform for awareness, wellness and empowerment, encouraging women everywhere to take charge of their health, embrace their strength and connect with a growing community of women supporting women.

Registration for the 2026 Lactacyd Women’s Run PH Makati is now open.

To join the run and learn more about the Lactacyd Women’s Run PH Series, visit womensrunph.com and follow Women’s Run PH on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Editor's Note: Philstar.com is a media partner of Women's Run PH.