Robinsons Supermarket preps kids for school with end-of-summer fun at FitKids Factory

MANILA, Philippines — With summer vacation over, parents and kids are already preparing for a brand-new school year—getting new uniforms and stocking up on school supplies and everyday baon.

While it is nice to get our kids the things they want for school, it is also best to give them what they need to be fit and healthy—the right nutrition, physical and mental strength, and proper hygiene—so they can champion everyday challenges at home and at school.

At Robinsons Place Antipolo, families were treated to a weekend of back-to-school activities at the FitKids Factory held from May 31 to June 2.

Robinsons Supermarket's three-day event equipped parents with the right tools and knowledge on quality nutrition, active playtime, and proper hygiene for the new school year!

Families came in droves to learn about helping their children become 'FitKids' during the FitKids Factory at Robinsons Place Antipolo. Photo Release

“Fit Kids is a two-month campaign (until June 30) where we encourage kids and kids at heart to start drinking milk, getting into exercise and practicing proper hygiene. Customers will also get a P100 coupon when they purchase a minimum of P1,000 inclusive of PHP300 worth of participating products at Robinsons Supermarket," Robinsons Supermarket Marketing Manager Aja Totanes told Philstar.com in an interview.

"We hope that with these savings and activities like the Fit Kids factory will encourage more families to get into the wellness habit,” Totanes said.

At the FitKids Food Conveyor, the young ones had a fun time discovering healthy food they can eat for breakfast, lunch, and recess as wonderful combinations of fruits, vegetables, bread, seafood, yogurt, and milk were rolled out.

Cheered on by their parents, the kids ran through the FitKids Circuit relay course to discover how eggs, chicken, beverages, biscuits and powdered milk can help them build physical and mental strength.

The venue also provided games and contraptions to complement the fun and excitement.

To celebrate World Milk Day, families flocked to the Milk Bar to discover how the beverage—hot or cold—can be best partnered with other healthy foods to provide energy throughout the day.

Actress Bettina Carlos, along with her daughter, also visited the event to experience the FitKids Factory. Photo Release

“You know it’s very important—the first seven years of a child’s life—they say that everything you want to teach your child about life, you teach it to them during those years. Everything the parent says and does, the child follow. So it’s important that life-long habits are established that early,” said actress Bettina Carlos who came with her daughter to experience the FitKids Factory.

Topping off the event is the Fitkids Factory Human Claw where kids were lowered into a box pit to choose and pick up boxes filled with surprises, including sponsors’ prizes, Robinsons Supermarket premium items, gift certificates, and goodies worth a shopping spree!

"We super enjoyed the Touch the Bacteria kasi I got to play with her. We both really loved the human claw, kasi it’s a game that you like playing in the arcade. This is kind of event is very encouraging for families, because it’s a way to show parents that being active doesn’t always have to be in the form of sports—playing with your kids is already exercise to them and to the parents also," Carlos said.

Games and contraptions made the FitKids experience all the more enriching. One of the most notable is the human claw where kids picked up boxes with special prizes. Photo Release

To participate in the Fitkids Factory, visitors need only to shop at Robinsons Supermarket. They can also aid students in their studies by voting their chosen school for a chance to win an educational package.

“Customers who meet the purchase requirement can also get a chance to help a school win exciting educational packages. This year, there are 11 schools that are participating in the campaign. Accumulated votes to a school will be equivalent to packages that the school can get at the end of the promo. More votes to the school, more chances of these schools winning packages that will help their students’ studies,” Totanes said.

Find out more about Robinsons Supermarket’s wellness commitment and other activities at their official website at www.robinsons-supermarket.com.ph.