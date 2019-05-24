MOTHER'S DAY
F&B products and services all under one venue at Manila Foods and Beverages Expo 2019.
Photo Release
Fusion of food innovation and business at MAFBEX 2019
(The Philippine Star) - May 24, 2019 - 2:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Food trends, like fashion, transform and change into something entirely new on the regular. It’s no wonder that people are always in search of new flavors whether to enjoy or grow into a business.

Recognizing the perpetual love affair that individuals have with food, the highly anticipated Manila Food and Beverage Expo (MAFBEX) returns with another ultimate foodventure that will surely serve up another exciting gastronomic extravaganza.

Now on its 13th year, MAFBEX invites foodies and industry professionals to “Experience the Fusion” that the Philippine F&B industry has to offer.

Inspired by the idea that food innovations, no matter how fresh and novel they may seem, are often the result of adopting new approaches to tried and tested classics or well-loved favorites, this year’s MAFBEX seeks to highlight the importance of being open to change as well as the value of new perspectives. This applies not just to the local F&B community’s outlook towards food itself, but also in terms of business opportunities.

With this key objective in mind, taking center stage at this year’s MAFBEX is not only a substantial array of F&B products and services that embody the future of food but also ones that will help F&B businesses elevate and enhance their processes. This is evidenced by the product lines of this year’s exhibitors that will include POS systems, franchises, food equipment, packaging and raw materials.

“MAFBEX will surely provide an ideal avenue of the latest innovations and networking opportunities between food ingredients providers, suppliers, and local processors,’’ Eugene Yap, president of the Hotel and Restaurant Association of the Philippines, said.

Cultivating more potential of the Philippine F&B industry through various seminars offered by MAFBEX 2019. Photo Release

But more than the products and services, distinct to MAFBEX are other show components that focus on nurturing development and knowledge-building among its community of professionals, enthusiasts and aspiring players alike.

Visitors of this year’s MAFBEX can expect the return of the show’s signature event highlights such as live cook-offs and products demonstrations that aim to provide attendees with an immersive food show experience.

Very much in line with the show’s theme of fueling innovation, visitors are also encouraged to watch out for MAFBEX Seminars. Free of charge and open to all, among the topics to be presented at this year’s seminars include “Kitchen Innovation through Diversity and Inclusion’’ by Chef Jester Arellano, “Evolution of Fusion Cuisine: A Breakthrough In Nutrition Trends for Millennials,” and “How to Open a Coffee Shop” by Ros Juan.

More than ever, MAFBEX bears a strong commitment to empowering the local F&B industry by setting the stage for promising B2B connections marked by the fusion of various forces and bold new concepts and ideas.

“For more than a decade,  MAFBEX has become a major venue for Filipino and foreign food industry players to showcase their world-class products and state-of-the-art technologies and services, with the aim of clinching new partnerships and clients, expanding both domestic and export sales, and creating a wider global footprint,” Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol remarked.

More business opportunities to discover in the F&B industry at the 13th edition of MAFBEX 2019. Photo Release

More than just a food show, MAFBEX is truly at the center of cultivating the potential of the Philippine F&B industry. The 13th Manila Food and Beverage Expo or MAFBEX 2019 is happening on June 12-16, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the World Trade Center Manila. Tickets are priced at P100.

 

For more information, follow @mafbex on Facebook and @mafbex.ph on Instagram.

