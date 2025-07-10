Filipino brand launches customizable mattress with interchangeable layers

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino home brand Mooni launched the first local customizable bed mattress with interchangeable layers.

The brand's managing director Jam Chan Chua shared to members of the media, including Philstar.com, at its launch today in Taguig that while materials were sourced abroad, Mooni itself is a homegrown Filipino company.

These materials are BekaertDeslee covers that are certified Oeko-Tex Standard 100 and CertiPUR-US foams that meet environmental standards.

The key feature of these mattresses are their interchangeable four-centimeter layers — two for Classic, three for Luxury — which users can customize to their likings.

Both mattress kinds have Comfort Layers with gel-infused memory foam and Support Layers made of dynamic foam in between removable and washable top covers and twice-tempered pocketed springs.

The extra features of Luxury Mattresses are flippable bases and an extra Responsive Comfort Layer with a responsive comfort foam.

Available sizes for both versions are Single, Twin, Double, Queen, and Super King. California King mattresses can be made-to-order upon request.

By the end of July, Mooni will begin selling pillow made of bio-engineered memory foam and individual layers for purchase.

Jam explained it was more sustainable to buy new layers after three to five years rather than purchasing an entire mattress altogether.

Users can choose whether they want more Comfort Layers for softer beds or more Support Layers for firmer sleeping, although it is recommended to have at least one Support Layer to avoid feeling the mattress springs.

Individual layers for purchase also allows for non-Mooni mattress users to experience the layers, as long as they get the sizes fit for the mattresses they already have.

Mooni is currently available on its official website and e-commerce platforms like Shoppee, Lazada, and TikTok shop. The brand will begin setting up roving nap labs for those who want to experience its mattresses.

