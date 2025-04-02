Francis Libiran showcases furniture collection at SM's Our Home

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrated fashion designer Francis Libiran is currently featured, in his first of many collaborations, in SM's Our Home.

His limited-edition Home Collection runs for a season in the SM Megamall outlet. Purchases of items from the collection comes with a certificate of ownership.

Francis' limited-edition pieces were inspired by people close to his heart. This is his first collection outside of his fashion creations.

"It took me almost a year to finish the collection, which includes carpets, rugs, accent tables, chairs, candles, dining tables, and room scents/fragrances, among others. For me, the home is a sacred place," said Fashion Institute of the Philippines' most distinguished alumnus.

The limited-edition collection are very comfortable pieces; some of which he worked with suppliers and a few select ones he worked with brands like Uratex.

"I enjoy furniture-making. I talked with SM in coming up with pieces for this collection. I had full concentration while working on the pieces, enjoying the peace and quiet that came with it.

"I guess I inherited the creative genes of my family. My Lola was a bag designer in the '70s, while my great grandfather was a renowned furniture maker in Bigaa, Bulacan in the '50s. While my entrepreneurial spirit came from my parents.

"I started getting interested in fashion design early on. When I was still eight years old, I drew designs of clothes at the back of my notebooks. But when I finished schooling, I had to dabble for a short while in drafting blueprints for an architectural firm. When that did not work, I flew the proverbial coop to pursue a career in fashion design. After graduating from the Fashion Institute of the Philippines, I created the Njork New York line and, from there, the rest is history.

"The plan is, one day, for my models to weave through my furniture pieces in my fashion show!" Francis said at the close of our interview.

And knowing the amount of passion he puts into every undertaking he sets his heart on, this plan will definitely happen sooner than later.