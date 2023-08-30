Redefine your space with LG CordZero

MANILA, Philippines — In the modern household where elegance meets functionality, every appliance holds the potential to be both a statement piece and a testament to innovation.

Say hello to LG CordZero All-in-One Tower Vacuum—not just a tool, but an emblem of cleanliness and design sophistication.

As homes evolve, so do our standards for the appliances within them, and with LG’s state-of-the-art vacuum cleaner, homes aren't just cleaned, they're transformed. Discover how this powerhouse gadget is redefining spaces, proving that a clean home is not only about absence of dirt, but the presence of elegance and efficiency.

Cleaning has never been more convenient. With LG’s innovative docking station, say goodbye to scattered dust. Simply connect your wireless vacuum cleaner, and watch as the bin empties itself automatically.

Not only does this save valuable time, it also eliminates the messy aftermath that often accompanies this chore. It is hassle-free cleaning, redefined. To ensure cleanliness, a 3-Step Filtration System is in place, capturing fine dust and locking it away, keeping the system running clean.

LG’s famed UVnano technology also makes an appearance in the CordZero. The UVC LED activates on the top layer of dust inside the bag to inhibit bacterial growth-leaving your home cleaner.

When you’re cleaning, you won’t have to worry about running out of battery power thanks to the CordZero’s dual battery packs. You can clean and charge at the same time.

Once unplugged, the vacuum delivers continuous performance with a runtime of up to 120 minutes. LG's Power Drive Mop saves time by allowing you to vacuum and mop surfaces at the same time.

The Power Drive Mop has a dual motor that spins to collect dust and dirt on hard surfaces, an automatic water supply system that maintains appropriate moisture levels on the mop pads.

Controlling the CordZero is also intuitive and simple, with major functions done with just the use of your thumb. At the moment of pressing the + button, suction and mop cleaning are possible at the same time. You can also adjust the mop’s water supply as needed with a 3-level water control, minimizing waste and spills.

Powering the LG CordZero is a Smart Inverter Motor and the Axial Turbo Cyclone technology, which creates strong suctioning performance. It also incorporates a 5-Step Filtration System to filter out an average 99.999% of 0.5um to 4.2um particles to ensure cleanliness.

Maintenance is also made easy with removable filters. Easily remove and clean the filter and cyclone system to keep your vacuum running at its best.

By seamlessly integrating advanced technology with sleek design, LG invites us to reimagine the boundaries of home maintenance. With the CordZero, it’s not just about cleaning your home, it's about elevating every moment within it.

Life’s about more than having the latest technology. Rather, it's about the experiences technology creates that impact our lives. LG Electronics Philippines delivers consumer electronics through top-of-the-line home entertainment, home appliances and air solution products that prepare Filipinos for their greatest moments.

LG promises to bring “Innovation for a Better Life” nationwide.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by LG. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.