Ocean Month 2023: Simple steps that could make a difference in saving our oceans

Without a doubt, the oceans serve as a life source for humans and there’s no better time than now to step up, raise awareness, and take part in ocean preservation.

MANILA, Philippines — Known as the only blue planet, the Earth has oceans that cover 70% of the planet and represents over 95% of the biosphere.

The oceans absorb 90% of the heat from global warming and 30% of the CO2 being released, and produces over 50% of the oxygen in the atmosphere.

Despite mankind’s utter reliance on it, there is a continuous deterioration of coastal waters with the amount of plastic waste increasing at an alarming rate, causing environmental problems at a global scale.

Thus, this June, declared by the US as "Ocean Month," recognizing the importance of the oceans and its own impact on the environment, Filipino social enterprise Human Nature commits to strengthening its sustainability advocacy by coming up with avenues to make it "human nature" for Filipinos to put the oceans first.

According to the brand's research, dependence on single-use plastics remains a growing concern in the Philippines. Given the take-make-dispose economy, Filipinos use around 212 million sachets, shopping bags, and plastic bottles everyday. This highlights the delicate dilemma consumers face on choosing between convenience and the environment. So, which one is winning?

Based on a June 2023 interview, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) admitted that the Philippines is not winning the war against single-use plastics. DENR Undersecretary Jonas Leones disclosed that the country produces 61,000 metric tonnes of solid waste daily and 12% of which or 7,090 metric tons (the size of about 63 blue whales) are plastics. In fact, the Philippines generates over one-third of the oceanic plastic waste in the world, according to Our World in Data.

To do its part in helping save the oceans, Human Nature is constantly coming up with ways to be part of the solution. Together with consumers, the brand was able to save about 37 tons of plastic bottles (more than one-third the size of a blue whale) from ending up in the ocean. This equates to over 1.2 million pieces of 200ml and 2.7 million pieces of 50ml bottles saved as of May 2023.

To join in reducing plastic waste, the brand urges everyone to:

Refuse the bottle: Both of the brand's bar and powder products are natural, effective, and free from harmful chemicals. What started with shampoo bars in 2019 has now expanded to solid format variants for its personal care, home care, and beauty categories. It is also a bang for the buck as shoppers can save money while being allies for the ocean. In fact, one 35g shampoo bar is equal to a 250ml bottle of liquid shampoo while the 70g bar option amounts to around 500ml of its liquid counterpart–extending one’s savings to up to P224.94.

Reduce the bottle: Customers can also opt to upsize to one-liter or even one-gallon bottles of their favorite Human Nature shampoos, body washes, sanitizers, hand soaps, liquid detergents, and more. By doing so, they can save up to P199 and lessen plastic usage by up to 71%.

Refill the bottle: Staying true to their core advocacy on sustainability, the brand's Co-founder and President Anna Meloto-Wilk championed the signature drive for Mainstream Refilling – a petition to create safe, sustainable, and accessible refilling stations. The brand's home care refilling stations are available at its flagship store in Commonwealth Ave., SM The Block, SM Megamall, SM North Edsa, Festival Mall, Glorietta, Ayala Malls Feliz, and Trinoma.

Recycle the bottle: The brand began its recycling initiatives in as early as 2010 and has been actively looking to partner with groups who can reuse or repurpose plastic materials. In 2022 and as part of its Balik-Bote Recycling Program, the brand partnered with Plastic Flamingo (PLAF) to transform its bottles into eco-lumber to be used as construction material for shelters, street furniture, and other architectural solutions. For those interested, simply drop off clean empty plastic bottles in select Metro Manila stores.

No water, no life. No blue, no green.

"With every drop of water you drink, every breath you take, you're connected to the sea. No matter where on Earth you live."

