Moving out of Manila? Advantages of choosing Batangas for your next home

When looking at new places to settle outside of Metro Manila, Batangas poses to be a very great option, with many advantages in tow.

MANILA, Philippines — As the real estate industry is seen to rebound this year, Filipinos will once again be more optimistic in investing in their future homes.

Though it can also be noted that the pandemic has changed people’s perspective when it comes to buying properties. The notion that urban living is better has finally blurred.

Today, more and more Filipinos are seen looking at homes outside of Metro Manila and other heavily condensed cities. A simpler life in the province is becoming more and more appealing.

When looking at new places to settle outside of Metro Manila, Batangas poses to be a very great option, with many advantages in tow.

Progressive living in the province

Pixabay.com

In a 2022 report by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), Batangas is currently the fastest-growing economy in Calabarzon. Its economy grew by 12.5% in 2021, the fastest among other provinces in the region, and also higher than the region’s overall 7.6% growth in GDP.

What this means is that there is enough development in the province to cater to one’s modern necessities and comforts. Commercial centers with schools, hospitals, shopping malls, dining destinations and other business establishments are highly accessible.

Batangas’ booming economy also makes the province a good place for investors, particularly those who would like to start their own business. According to PSA, industry sectors make up most of Batangas’ GDP, hence, offering various business opportunities.

Lipa City is proof to this. It has been identified as the New Wave City where various industrial parks are found, including one that is registered under the Philippine Economic Zone Authority. It is also home to various BPO companies, making it a very viable career and emerging hub.

Overall, these make Batangas a very attractive place for starting and growing families who would still like to have progressive living in a provincial setting.

Proximity to local destinations and traditions

Philstar.com/File photo

In Luzon, Batangas is home to some of the best tourist spots. On top of the list is, of course, the majestic Taal Volcano, whose caldera is filled by a lake. In this lake are various craters, including the volcano’s main island crater—which we all know from photos and sightseeing.

The province is also popular for its beaches in Laiya at San Juan, in Matabungkay at Lian, and in Nasugbu, as well as diving spots in Anilao at Lipa and in Calatagan. Other scenic spots include churches such as the Caleruega in Nasugbu or Taal Basilica and heritage sites in Lipa.

Don’t forget that Batangas is also a foodie haven—famous for dishes like the pancit lomi, tapang Taal, gotong Batangas and bulalo. And who would miss out on Kapeng Barako?

So imagine living where all of this is within proximity. Both destinations and traditions balance out all the ongoing developments, resulting to a better-rounded lifestyle.

A more holistic lifestyle within reach

Understanding the promise of Batangas to its residents, now and in the future, Phinma Properties has designed a horizontal project right at the heart of the province. Bounded by Lipa City, Batangas City, Ibaan, Cuenca and San Jose Pascual, Phinma Maayo San Jose is set to provide an all-inclusive life with access to almost everywhere.

On top of its prime location—accessible via the Pres. Jose P. Laurel Highway—Phinma Maayo San Jose aims to become a quaint community that is surrounded by nature and is filled with the culture and rich traditions of Batangas.

As it promotes a truly holistic living, Phinma through the Maayo San Jose project introduces an exemplary and livable space in the 125-sqm Single Attached Trinidad Home.

Made for Filipino families, the Trinidad Home is “maaliwalas” as it is ergonomically designed with big windows and spacious rooms. It provides natural lighting and great ventilation for a cozy and truly at-home feel.

Upstairs, the bedrooms are also spacious and have own dressers. The same is the case in the kitchen as it comes equipped with kitchen counter and cabinets.

Trinidad also has its own service area and premium finishes that you won’t find in other Batangas homes of the same price point.

The home is also a sustainable one with its own solar panels that help save on electricity bills and reduce carbon emissions for the planet. Another green feature is the rainwater collector that allows homeowners to collect and recycle rainwater for household use.

With these features, Phinma Maayo San Jose recently received the 2022 Best Housing Development in Luzon and in the Philippines from PropertyGuru, the most prestigious award-giving body in real estate in the country and in Asia.

In the community, carefully crafted amenities will also be present. Future residents can expect their own clubhouse with a children’s and an adult’s swimming pool, a lounge, a function and conference room, a playground, a fitness studio and a gym among others. A separate multipurpose hall, with a function hall and basketball court, will also rise.

Most importantly, Phinma Maayo San Jose is a future-proof home that can stand the test of time and withstand natural calamities. This is because the property is safely and strategically situated in a flood-free location and built with poured concrete and materials of the highest quality.

For options, the property has two other house modules: Rosario, a 50sqm two-story townhouse, and Salva, an 80sqm two-story single attached home.

Indeed, Phinma Properties is committed to providing better lives for the Filipino community. At Phinma Maayo San Jose, get to own not just a property but also get the chance to belong in a sprouting holistic community. At Phinma Maayo San Jose, you belong here.

Discover Phinma Maayo San Jose with newly launched show units for the Trinidad Home.

For more information, visit https://phinmaproperties.com/maayo/sanjose, or follow the official Facebook and Instagram pages. — EUDEN VALDEZ