Song Joong Ki living with new wife Katy Louise Saunders in Itaewon villa - report

From left: South Korean actor Song Joong-ki arrives for the 50th International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton Hotel in New York City on November 21, 2022; British actress Katy Louise Saunders poses as she arrives for the amfAR 21st Annual Cinema Against AIDS during the 67th Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, southern France, on May 22, 2014.

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actor Song Joong Ki, who recently announced he is expecting a baby with his new wife Katy Louise Saunders, is reportedly already living with the British actress and her family in his expensive home in Itaewon.

Joong Ki shared the two-part announcement with his fans last January 30, wherein he promised to spend the rest of his life with Saunders, who is making him "become a better person."

A report by Dispatch was picked up by other media outlets, detailing that the two actors had met after Joong Ki finished shooting the hit Korean series "Vincenzo"; their relationship was confirmed just last December 2022.

It also shared that while Saunders was pregnant, Joong Ki invited her parents to live with them. Saunders and her mother were spotted shopping in nearby Apgujeong in early January 2023.

Joong Ki purchased a villa in 2016 with the intent of being the residence of his then-new wife and "Descendants of the Sun" co-star Song Hye Kyo. It was completed in February 2022 and is worth 20 billion won (P885 million).

However, the "Song-Song" couple divorced in 2019 after two years of marriage, and the house became vacant to complete renovations.

The Itaewon house is part of Joong Ki's real estate portfolio worth around 50 billion won (P2.21 trillion), which also includes a luxurious beach-front condo in Honolulu, Hawaii, that he bought for around P152 million and an even more expensive villa at Cheongdam designed by Rafael Moneo.

